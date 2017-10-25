Flame-Spitting Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races Tesla Model S P100D At Night

When a Lamborghini Aventador and a Tesla Model S P100D get together with drag racing in mind, the result isn't just about the quickest machine. Such a battle also highlights the differences between the ways in which these monsters deliver their velocity kicks.

4 photos



The Taiwan-based specialist delivers some of the loudest goodies in the world, with this allowing the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 heart of the Lambo to fully express its feelings and emotions. Oh, and we must also mention the dragon aura of the Aventador, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese animal spitting fire throughout the confrontation with the all-silent Tesla.



Alas, the two duked it out on the street, engaging in your typical nighttime session.



While the Model S P100D (Ludicrous Mode included) we have here is 100 percent stock, we'll remind you that the Tesla tuning market does exist. And one of the most extreme examples of a tuned Model S is the



Now, you might wonder what happens when a Tesla Model S P100D and a



Note that the drag strip battle involves an Aventador Superveloce, with the SV badge delivering a few assets, such as a 50 hp boost. Fortunately, the Raging Bull is used as the camera vehicle, which means you'll get to sample the aural might of its factory exhaust.



And, to make things even spicier, the Italian exotic we have here has left its factory exhaust behind for a custom one. The tuning hardware on this Raging Bull comes from iPE Exhaust.The Taiwan-based specialist delivers some of the loudest goodies in the world, with this allowing the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 heart of the Lambo to fully express its feelings and emotions. Oh, and we must also mention the dragon aura of the Aventador, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese animal spitting fire throughout the confrontation with the all-silent Tesla.Alas, the two duked it out on the street, engaging in your typical nighttime session.While the Model S P100D (Ludicrous Mode included) we have here is 100 percent stock, we'll remind you that the Tesla tuning market does exist. And one of the most extreme examples of a tuned Model S is the amateur racecar we've shown you on multiple occasions, which has gone on a serious diet. Thus, the electric sedan is a full 250 lbs lighter than the stock model.Now, you might wonder what happens when a Tesla Model S P100D and a Lamborghini Aventador get together at the drag strip. And the second piece of footage below delivers a pretty good answer, showing the two machines duking it out on the prepped surface.Note that the drag strip battle involves an Aventador Superveloce, with the SV badge delivering a few assets, such as a 50 hp boost. Fortunately, the Raging Bull is used as the camera vehicle, which means you'll get to sample the aural might of its factory exhaust.