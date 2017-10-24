autoevolution
 

Dodge Charger Hellcat vs. 1985 Volvo 750 with LSx Swap Drag Race Is Hilarious

24 Oct 2017, 17:13 UTC
by
Let's say you happen to find yourself behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger Hellcat and are challenged to a drag race, with the proposal coming from the owner of a Volvo 750. Should you be worried? Well, as long as the guy behind the wheel of the boxy machine is sober, the answer is a big, fat "yes".
After all, it's obvious that you're dealing with a sleeper. And those of you who don't own Mopar machines don't have to turn to their imagination in order to engage in such an adventure, as we've brought along a piece of footage that shows just that.

The clip at the bottom of the page allows us to see a Dodge Charger Hellcat duking it out with a 1985 Volvo 750, one that has obviously been given the engine swap treatment.

To be more precise, the engine compartment of the Swedish machine now holds an LSx, with the V8 having received a reasonable amount of mods.

And while we're not aware of the aftermarket treatment applied to the V8 heart of the Volvo, we have to explain that the thing has enough muscle to give the Hellcat a run for its money. As for the Dodge, this appers to be in stock condition.

Alas, the sedans engaged in sprinting brawls outside the track, with the two duking it out on the street. In fact, this description doesn't even come close to letting you know how irresponsible the racing action we have here is.

And that's because the two raced... around a corner - check out the clip below and you'll understand.

P.S.: Before you hit that "play" button, we'll remind you not to take such velocity adventures as examples - when you feel the urge to duke it out with another contraption, make sure you take things to the drag strip.

