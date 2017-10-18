Technical KO: Porsche Panamera Turbo vs. Mercedes-AMG E63 S Drag Race

In case you haven't been living under a rock that can mess with the wi-fi, you probably know that, in all its might, the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo isn't as quick as the 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

Sure, both these slabs of Germany pack all-wheel-drive, which means that a standing take-off shouldn't be an issue, but the rolling start we're here to discuss will highlight another tech aspect of these lavish velocity monsters, namely their trannies.



You see, while the Panny packs a dual-clutch PDK gearbox with eight ratios, the E63 features an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi Clutch Technology) nine-speed transmission. The latter isn't a dual-clutch unit, rather working as an automatic that has skipped the torque converter in favor of a clutch pack - here's a



Returning to the velocity battle we have here, the 612 Benz and the 550 hp Porscha got together on an airfield in Sweden, with this allowing us to clearly spot the speed difference between them.



We have to mention that the scale footprint difference between the two is noticeable, with the Porsche being around 250 lbs (115 kg) heavier than the Mercedes-AMG.



The Porsche Panamera Turbo was used as the camera car for the stunt we have here, so you should be prepared to admire the posterior of the gym-visiting E-Class.



