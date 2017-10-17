autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Vs. Ferrari 458 Speciale Drag Race is N/A Heaven

17 Oct 2017
by
With more and more supercars going down the twin-turbo route, atmospheric monsters such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 and the Ferrari 458 Speciale have seen their value exploding. This means that many owners give these special editions the dreaded garage queen treatment, but there are also drivers out there who will use these rear-drive heroes as their makers intended.
The latest example of this comes from the drag race we have here, which sees the German and the Italian being thrown at each other without the slightest trace of mercy.

The Zuffenhausen and the Maranello beasts got together on the UK's Bruntingthorpe Aerodrome in a sprinting battle that was anything but fair.

For one thing, the Prancing Horse easily dominates the Porscha in terms of the power-to-weight ratio. The Ferrari's 605 hp 4.5-liter V8, which has brought it a record for a street-legal naturally aspirated machine, allows it to pack 2.5 kg/hp.

As for the 500 hp 4.0-liter flat-six that makes the Porsche we have here so special in the 997 lineup, this sees the car delivering 3 kilos per pony.

Porsches have always been known for dominating their classes while playing the underdog hp card, but we must keep in mind that the Neunelfer comes with a six-speed manual, while the Italian exotic uses a dual-clutch tranny.

The gearbox difference and the standing starts (the supercars went for three separate races) means the driver can make a world of a difference and you'll get to see that in the racing footage.

Oh, and there's one more aspect you need to consider, namely that there's a generation gap between the two velocity tools we have here.

Speaking of speed, while you'll find the races at the 9:38 point of the clip, we'd stick around for the rest of the video, since it packs plenty of surprises.

