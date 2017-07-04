2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Knocks Out Porsche Panamera Turbo in Brutal Track Battle

After decades of super-sedan evolution, the contemporary representatives of the genre have turned into machines that no longer feel outside their comfort zone when manhandled on the track. And the most recent example of this comes from a circuit battle involving the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo.

The two slabs of German were recently thrown at each other in a track battle that saw the electronic nannies being asked to take the day off.The fight saw Auto Express' Steve Sutcliffe putting the Panny and the E63 through their paces. And it seems that the unwritten rule talking about Porsches dominating their class while not being the most powerful machines on the grid doesn't apply to the Panamera.Truth be told, many aficionados were surprised to see that the MSB platform of the second-generation Porsche four-door didn't make the 2017 model lighter.Nevertheless, we wouldn't jump to the conclusion that the track advantage of themachine can be translated into a sportier driving experience on the road.Now, before anybody points out that the Turbo S E-Hybrid incarnation of the Porsche Panamera should've been brought to this duel, allow us to remind you that there are two reasons for which pitting the gas-electric Porscha against the AMG-massaged Benz wouldn't be accurate.For one thing, the Panamera Turbo is already more expensive that the E63 S and the monumental financial difference between the three-pointed star model and the Turbo S E-Hybrid just wouldn't make for a fair comparo.Then there's the added weight of the hybrid powertrain. Since the electric bits add around 315 kg (695 lbs), the range-topper might not be all that fit for a tight track like the one we have here.Nevertheless, there is one German super-sedan that should face the two monsters we mentioned above. We are, of course, talking about the 2018 BMW M5. And, judging by the pace at which the F90 M5 prototypes are lapping the Nurburgring these days, the E63 S might just lose its crown.