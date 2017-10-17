1,200 HP Porsche 911 Turbo Sets Stunning 8s 1/4-Mile PDK World Record

#drag965 E(1HC 'D1BE 'D,/J/ MM CONGRATULATIONS to @ekanooracing & @esmotor on a NEW WORLD RECORD A post shared by Kuwait Drag Race (@drag965) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT

However, the rear-engined animal isn't as popular as the Nissan GT-R or the Lamborghini Gallardo/Huracan, with the last two being the heroes of the quarter-mile and the half-mile realms.For instance, Godzilla has become a 6s car, with the GT-R now working to move towards a mid- or even low-6s accolade in the 1/4-mile sprint.Nevertheless, aftermarket specialists are working to address this situation, with a new milestone having been reached this week.To be more precise, we are now looking at the first PDK-gifted Porsche 911 Turbo to have descended into the 8s 1/4-mile arena.The 991.1 Turbo we have here managed to complete the 1,320 feet run in 8.99 seconds, with a trap speed of 258.7 km/h (make that 160.7 mph).Esmotor, the Turkish specialist behind the build, is the first tuner to have gone past 1,000 awhp with the DFI engine. The boosted supercar was dynoed before the record-setting run, with the car delivering 1,073 awhp and 1,028 lb-ft of torque at the wheels, hence the crank output approximation in the title above.It's worth noting that these results were achieved on VP Racing MS109 fuel.As for the crew who runs the car, we're talking about Bahrain-based Ekanoo Racing, a team that constantly delivers headline material."It’s been a while since we hit the drag strip and what a way to start off the new Drag season! A NEW WORLD RECORD! Our ES1XXX Turbo S is the first 991 Porsche to run 8 seconds in 1/4 mile!" Ekanoo Racing explained.We're pretty sure that the crew won't stop here and we'll return with even spicier news on the matter as soon as we get our keyboards on it.