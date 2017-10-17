Porsche Panamera Turbo vs. Audi S8 Plus Drag Race Has Poor Reaction Time

The Porsche Panamera Turbo and the Audi S8 Plus both deliver an intoxicating mix of velocity and luxury and despite the fact that each has its own way of doing so, a drag race between the two seems like an overly tempting proposal.

We're not here to ask you to turn to your imagination, as we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the two slabs of Germany duking it out.The second-generation Panny Turbo and the S8 Plus met on an airfield, with the only care of the drivers being to make full use of their machines' potential.Even so, the guy behind the wheel of the Zuffenhausen machine still has to work on his reaction time - the S8 driver was considerably sharper when playing the Christmas Tree game.With both super-sedans mixing twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8s with uber-capable all-wheel-drive systems, they took off in internal combustion anger.Now, before we invite you to check out the clip of the race, let's take a bit of time to talk about what would happen in ideal conditions.The S8 Plus incarnation of the S8, which packs 605 hp and 750 Nm, manages to one-up the Panamera Turbo, with the latter packing 605 hp and 770 Nm. When it comes to the power-to-weight ratio, the Ingolstadt machine packs 3.6 kg/hp, while the Panamera burdens each of its horses with 4 kilos.Truth be told, if there's one thing that needs to be improved on the 2017 Panamera, that's the scale footprint.The fact that the generation change didn't deliver a diet also became obvious when the Panamera Turbo duked it out with the Mercedes-E63 S. The Affalterbach sedan left its rival behind in a drag race , as well as in a circuit battle Then again, we need to keep in mind that such battles aren't all that relevant on the street, with the buying decissions that lead to the purchase of such machines being related to tons of other reasons.