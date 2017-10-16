Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drops First 1/4-Mile Run

We've all seen the can't-be-ignored lines of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and witnessed the uber-bull's Nurburgring lap record (the accolade has been grabbed by Porsche 911 GT2 RS meanwhile), but what about the drag racing abilities of the spiced-up V10 supercar?

7 photos



Yesterday, the Lambo shared the Palm Beach International Dragway with a McLaren 720S. And while the Woking machine stunned the audience thanks to a



The 740 hp Performante delivered a 10.7s run, which means it sat slightly behind the best time for the "standard"



Wheelspin stood in between the Italian and a demonstration of the 10.0s run it should be able to deliver. And we're expecting the lack of proper track prepping to be the main reason for this - the Lambo spun all four wheels while taking off, which is rather frustrating, given that the Macca, which enjoyed better conditions, was able to put its 720 hp down using just the rear axle.



Nevertheless, we will see this Lamborghini making its comeback onto the drag racing stage. For one thing, the purple Huracan Performante is owned by DoctaM3, a famous automotive YouTuber.



In fact, as vlogger Brooks, who runs the Drag Times channel and owns the McLaren 720S whose 9s run you'll also see in the Huracan Performante clip below, the two will engage in a sprinting battle soon.



However, you should expect the Brit and the Italian to go for highway racing instead of drag strip activities.



