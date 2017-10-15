Chrome Red Lamborghini Aventador S Turns Matte Purple in Amazing Wrap Swap

You would imagine that, will all the visual steroids Lamborghini has injected into its current V12 model, an Aventador S would be enough to satisfy its owner in terms of appearance. However, is the said driver happens to own a customisation shop, your expectations might be wrong.

Case in point with the brand Aventador S we have here, which happens to belong to wrap master and social media aficionado Yiannimize.Despite the fact that we're talking about a a fresh arrival (the mid-cycle revamp for the Raging Bull was introduced online last December), the mid-engined machine is already at its second wrap.While the 740 hp Italian used to be dressed in Chrome Red, the thing has now left that wrap behind, going for a second skin job that sees is creaming "Matte Purple".We're looking at two hues that easily amplify the look-at-me aura of the Aventador S.Now, machines such as this Lamborghini usually split aficionados into two main camps. There are those who believe their extrovert design should be mixed with hues that are just as crazy and those who feel that the uber-bold design needs a tame color.Regardless of which side you belong to, the Italian exotic we have here simply can't be ignored. And the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to see how the Lamborghini Aventador S went from one shade to the other.Interestingly, the hue tale of this V12 Bull doesn't stop here. And that's because its owner has already planned the third wrap, which should land pretty soon.To be more precise, the Lamborghini Aventador S will be covered in the YouTube profile pics of the aficionado's subscribers. And you should keep in mind that we're talking about one million fans here, which means the result should be an interesting proposal.