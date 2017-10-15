Vandalized Lamborghini Aventador "Cheater" Wrap Is Pure Genius

Whether we're talking about automotive aficionados or not, once people find out about a supercar that had been vandalized, they instantly develop a thirst for checking out the abused go-fast machine. And while the Lamborghini Aventador we've brought along today is here to quench that thirst, the Raging Bull has turned to a cool trick in order to hit its goal.

A post shared by RAWMEAN (@rawmean) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT As we mentioned in the title above, this isn't one of those unfortunate situations that see supercars being used as a piece of canvas for people's anger.Instead, we're dealing with a wrap job, one that allowed this V12 monster to be vandalized without any actual consequences.Truth be told, it's hard to hold anything about the owner of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine for having chosen this second skin stunt.First of all, the wrap ticks the "I want your attention" box that most vynil jobs aim for. Heck, the one we have here allows the Aventador to stand out even when lined up next to a ton of other exotics. Speaking of which, the mid-engined animal took part in this year's edition of the Gold Rush Rally, meaning that the Italian exotic simply needed a way to stand out.Then there's the protection-related part of the story. As any normal wrap or PPF (Paint Protection Film), the one we have here helps the Lambo keep its stunning paint in mint condition.Guess it's safe to say that the driver of this Aventador found an interesting way of qualifying for the "cheater" tag. So next time when you happen to come across a vandalized supercar, or luxury machine, for that matter, get close to the thing and zoom in on the details before taking the tale to your social media accounts.