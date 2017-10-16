autoevolution
 

Stock McLaren 720S Challenges Hypercars With 9s 1/4-Mile Run

While certain aficionados were enjoying the hammock/couch time yesterday, others had an effervescent Sunday. Let's take the driver of the McLaren 720S in the images we have here, for instance.
The Macca delivered tons of thrills, since it managed to reset supercar 1/4-mile standards. That's because the Woking animal pulled a 9s 1,320 feet run, swiping us all off our feet.

To be more precise, the McLaren 720S delivered a 9.985s run at 141.16 mph, with the stunt having taken place in the US, namely at the Palm Beach International Runway.

Sure, the drag strip meant that the Macca enjoyed a prepped surface, but we have to explain that Instagram reports talk about the British supercar being 100 percent stock, tires included.

To put the 720S performance into perspective, we'll mention that the thing now rivals hypercars, as, for instance, it sits less than 0.2 seconds behind the P1.

Truth be told, this performance shouldn't take one by surprise. And that's because McLaren's latest model has been winning one drag race after another ever since it hit the streets.

And while the moniker of the car would have you believe that its new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 delivers 720 ponies at the crank, the thing might actually sit above the 750 hp border - the info came after the stunning dyno results of the land-land missile.

Keep in mind that the second wave of Mclaren machines is far from having reached its final form. In fact, the 720S is the first representative of the said breed and we can't wait to see what the Brits are cooking (here's the freshest McLaren prototype sighting).

P.S.: The Purple Lamborghini Huracan Performante you see next to the Macca should deliver interesting drag strip news soon. Meanwhile, we'll let you know that the Lambo belongs to YouTuber DoctaM3, who has obviously managed to one-up is nickname.


 

