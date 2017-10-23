autoevolution
 

Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Tuned BMW M135i Airfield Drag Race Gets Brutal

23 Oct 2017, 18:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Well, if you happen to be like us, you might just talk about the irony of such a battle - the Bimmer, which happens to belong to the compact segment, comes with two more cylinders than the Zuffenhausen sportscar, and no, this isn't the kind of natural-aspiration-meets-turbo battle.
4 photos
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. BMW M135i Airfield Drag RacePorsche 718 Boxster vs. BMW M135i Airfield Drag RacePorsche 718 Boxster vs. BMW M135i Airfield Drag Race
Going past such thoughts, we're here to show you just such a battle, one that saw the two slabs of Germany going at it on an airfield. As such, the drivers could fully unleash the might of their machines.

Now, before we invite you to check out the sprinting footage, we need to talk about each of the go-fast machines we have here.

We'll start with the hot hatch, since this M135i doesn't come in stock condition. Instead, the 3.0-liter straight-six of the beast has been gifted with an entry-level, such as a decatted exhaust, a performance air intake and an ECU remap, with the latter 

We're not aware of the spicy compact's output, but you can expect the thing to deliver over 350 horses. Oh and that wild exhaust is also the reason for which you'll get to hear the violent shifts of its eight-speed auto - the Bimmer was used as the camera car for this clip.

As for the Porscha, the mid-engined delight came in factory condition. This means we're talking about a 300 hp machine, albeit one who power-to-weight ratio is still superior to that of a stock M135i.

The two went for a rolling start, so there's no need to talk about the grip factor here. For the record, we're talking about the entry-level Porsche sporscar model, which can play the quarter-mile game in 12.7 seconds, despite using a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill.

Now, we don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, but we will mention the fact that one of the cars crushed the other.

porsche 718 boxster Porsche BMW M135i BMW drag racing
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  