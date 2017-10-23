Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Tuned BMW M135i Airfield Drag Race Gets Brutal

Well, if you happen to be like us, you might just talk about the irony of such a battle - the Bimmer, which happens to belong to the compact segment, comes with two more cylinders than the Zuffenhausen sportscar, and no, this isn't the kind of natural-aspiration-meets-turbo battle.

4 photos



Going past such thoughts, we're here to show you just such a battle, one that saw the two slabs of Germany going at it on an airfield. As such, the drivers could fully unleash the might of their machines.Now, before we invite you to check out the sprinting footage, we need to talk about each of the go-fast machines we have here.We'll start with the hot hatch, since this M135i doesn't come in stock condition. Instead, the 3.0-liter straight-six of the beast has been gifted with an entry-level, such as a decatted exhaust, a performance air intake and anremap, with the latterWe're not aware of the spicy compact's output, but you can expect the thing to deliver over 350 horses. Oh and that wild exhaust is also the reason for which you'll get to hear the violent shifts of its eight-speed auto - the Bimmer was used as the camera car for this clip.As for the Porscha , the mid-engined delight came in factory condition. This means we're talking about a 300 hp machine, albeit one who power-to-weight ratio is still superior to that of a stock M135i.The two went for a rolling start, so there's no need to talk about the grip factor here. For the record, we're talking about the entry-level Porsche sporscar model, which can play the quarter-mile game in 12.7 seconds, despite using a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill.Now, we don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, but we will mention the fact that one of the cars crushed the other.