Tuned F10 BMW M5 Humiliates Ferrari 458 Italia in Airfield Drag Race

Now that the F10 generation of the BMW M5 has been retired, you can expect owners to take their machines down the aftermarket route in order to keep them fresh. Sure, such shenanigans also took place while the Bimmer was ruling and things will only become spicier.

4 photos



For instance, the Bimmer duked it out with a



Now, when it comes to the tech side of the uber-sedan, the owner of the Bimmer wasn't exactly talkative when it came to describing the mods of the car.



To be more precise, the man said that the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 heart of the car has just been gifted with an Akrapovic exhaust and a home-brewed ECU remap, with the latter having been handled by a "friend from Denmark".



The driver of the 2013



The man states that the V8 now churns out around 760 hoses, but, judging by how the Bavarian hero leaves the Maranello machine behind, that doesn't sound reasonable. Those of you who are familiar with the kind of adventures that take place at such drag racing events will point out that there's nothing special about the man's attitude.



Fortunately, the Ferrari 458 served as the camera car for the shenanigan we have here, which means the aural side of this adventure is just as enticing as the visual one.



As a result of all the tuning efforts, the F10 M5 palys the sleeper card extremely well, with the latest example of this coming from Sweden. That's where a gym-visiting M5 has recently duked it out with plenty of machines, supercars involved.For instance, the Bimmer duked it out with a Ferrari 458 , showing the Italian supercar who's boss - the sedan didn't just one-up, it obliterated the Prancing Horse.Now, when it comes to the tech side of the uber-sedan, the owner of the Bimmer wasn't exactly talkative when it came to describing the mods of the car.To be more precise, the man said that the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 heart of the car has just been gifted with an Akrapovic exhaust and a home-brewedremap, with the latter having been handled by a "friend from Denmark".The driver of the 2013 BMW M5 also mentions that the super-sedan had been lowered, while explaining that the list of mods stops here - for instance, the guy wants us to know that the turbos are stock.The man states that the V8 now churns out around 760 hoses, but, judging by how the Bavarian hero leaves the Maranello machine behind, that doesn't sound reasonable. Those of you who are familiar with the kind of adventures that take place at such drag racing events will point out that there's nothing special about the man's attitude.Fortunately, the Ferrari 458 served as the camera car for the shenanigan we have here, which means the aural side of this adventure is just as enticing as the visual one.