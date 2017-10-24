autoevolution
 

3,500 HP Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Gallardo Revving to 12,000 RPM Is Fiery Heaven

The Lamborghini Gallardo may have been replaced by the Huracan, but, when it comes to the racing world, the old platform is far from having retired. That's because developers from across the world keep investing in Sant'Agata Bolognese's brilliant V10 monster and the latest example of the sort, which is one of the most extreme we've shown you to date, comes from Greece.
That's where a company called Extreme Tuners decided to stay true to its name by coming up with a monstrous three-stage package for Lamborghini V10 engines.

To put things shortly, the aftermarket specialist promises to deliver a pair of street kits producing 2,500 and 3,500 hp, as well as a race kit, which would take things to no less than 5,000 ponies. So yes, we're talking 1,000 hp per liter.

Now, we have to mention that the most powerful packages we've seen so far come from the US, where the Italian V10 has been taken past the 3,000 hp border.How does the specialist achieve such monumental muscle numbers?
To achieve such monumental output figures, the tuner doesn't bet on taking the boost level past what is normally used by tuners. Instead, it talks about a highly efficient setup that delivers the said results at extremely high rpm.

The specialist talks about tech developments such as a second-generation 91mm turbo package that involves carbon fiber, as well as a stroker package and a compression ratio of 14.8:1.

The cars will be ready for public middle of November as we will have make all the necessary tests for the 3 kits [mentioned above].

Meanwhile, we're inviting you to check out the 12,000 rpm scream of the company's Gallardo in the piece of footage below. The soundtrack that awaits you behind the "play" button is like few others you've heard before, while the exhaust flames are on the house.

