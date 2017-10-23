Lamborghini Aventador Becomes Ultimate Forza Motorsport 7 Controller

Why would you ever need to play games like Forza Motorsport 7 when you happen to own supercars like the Lamborghini Aventador? Well, for one thing, practicing your hooning mojo in the digital world will teach you a thing or two about manhandling your speed beast, especially when it comes to the layout of various circuits.

But how do you make the connection between your actual seat time and the hours you spend on the couch? Well, you could bring the two together, as the Aventador owner we're here to show you did.We're talking about social media VIP POG, who has switched the usual faux wheel hardware for his Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the bridge between the two motoring worlds, the process of turning the Raging Bull into an Xbox controller is a bit more complex than making a connection or two.So what is the whole thing required plenty of efforts that aren't shown on camera? The effort was certainly worth it and this is not just about the next-level gaming experience.For instance, the man can now take pride in having the world's fastest, most expensive gaming controller.Then we have all the awesome stress-free crashes - do you know of any other ways of plowing straight into other supercars without having to deal with the consequences?This might just become an Instagram trend and, in case such a path is pursued, POG will be ready to maintain his privileged position. For instance, the man's go-fast machine collection also includes a Mclaren 675 Longtrail and a Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta. It's just that he would need to take the time to calibrate the hardware and we all know how impatient such awesome games can make one.