autoevolution
 

2018 Lamborghini Urus Partially Revealed On The Assembly Line

18 Oct 2017, 11:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The House of the Raging Bull is proud of its ongoing strategic investment program, which sees the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility expand from 80,000 to 160,000 square meters. Without beating around the bush, most of the money was poured into an all-new factory, which will handle production of the Urus.
17 photos
2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant
In fact, pilot production is already underway, with the following video teasing many bits and bobs of the Super SUVthat will likely take the Nurburgring record from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. And the bottom line is, Lamborghini intends to double its production output to 7,000 vehicles per year.

Other than the all-new assembly line, finishing department, and office building, the investment also brings worth an all-new test track with thirteen different surfaces specific to sport utility vehicles. Dubbed Manifattura Lamborghini, the Urus-building factory and its annexes were completed in 18 months. And as expected, the facility relies heavily on robots and automation.

The line that handles Urus production is called Industry 4.0 and is dedicated to the SUV that shares its underpinnings with the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. From the video of the Manifattura Lamborghini, it’s easy to spot at least three unfinished Urus vehicles. The one on the assembly line features carbon ceramic brakes, which is a must in a hefty sport utility vehicle.

The clip further treats us to the design of the five-spoke alloy wheels and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developed by Porsche, as well as the side profile and front fascia of the Urus. It’s no LM002, but according to Lamborghini, the technology built into the Urus makes it properly capable in off-road scenarios.

Packing at least 650 horsepower and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Urus will be followed by a plug-in hybrid model in the near future. As a brief refresher, the Italian automaker will take the veils off the all-new SUV on December 4 at the Sant’Agata Bolognese site.

2018 Lamborghini Urus production Lamborghini Urus SUV Lamborghini v8 teaser
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SLAMBORGHINI Aventador S ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  