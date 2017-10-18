2018 Lamborghini Urus Partially Revealed On The Assembly Line

In fact, pilot production is already underway, with the following video teasing many bits and bobs of the “Super SUV”
that will likely take the Nurburgring record from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. And the bottom line is, Lamborghini intends to double its production output to 7,000 vehicles per year.
Other than the all-new assembly line, finishing department, and office building, the investment also brings worth an all-new test track with thirteen different surfaces specific to sport utility vehicles. Dubbed Manifattura Lamborghini
, the Urus-building factory and its annexes were completed in 18 months. And as expected, the facility relies heavily on robots and automation.
The line that handles Urus production is called Industry 4.0 and is dedicated to the SUV
that shares its underpinnings with the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne
, and Bentley Bentayga. From the video of the Manifattura Lamborghini, it’s easy to spot at least three unfinished Urus vehicles. The one on the assembly line features carbon ceramic brakes, which is a must in a hefty sport utility vehicle.
The clip further treats us to the design of the five-spoke alloy wheels and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
developed by Porsche, as well as the side profile and front fascia of the Urus. It’s no LM002, but according to Lamborghini, the technology built into the Urus makes it properly capable in off-road scenarios.
Packing at least 650 horsepower and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Urus
will be followed by a plug-in hybrid model in the near future. As a brief refresher, the Italian automaker will take the veils off the all-new SUV on December 4 at the Sant’Agata Bolognese site.