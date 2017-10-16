Lamborghini Urus Sounds AMG-Like on the Road in Latest Spy Video

Every YouTuber is buying either a Lamborghini or a Mercedes-AMG, but we have a car that has a little bit of both. The Urus is Italy's first supercar-SUV... excluding the LM002. But it doesn't have a V10 or V12 engine.

5 photos



Not to be confused with what's in the old versions of those cars, this engine is built from the ground up by the VW Group brands. Of course, Lamborghini will put its tuning spin. Expect around 650 HP and upwards of 600 lb-ft of torque.



A plug-in hybrid model, which will be a production first for Lamborghini should follow in about a year. That one is going to have closer to 700 HP.



This is our spy video of the Urus on Germany's roads. Not only does it not look like a Lamborghini, but it doesn't sound like one either. If you close your eyes, you might think that this is an AMG model, like the G63, or perhaps an



It's not bad, but it doesn't have the rev-happy ferocity of a Huracan. The 8-speed automatic gearbox changes gear at relatively low revs while shuffling the power to all four wheels. The Nurburgring footage that follows a little bit later in the clip also suggests the V8 isn't eager to scream.



The upside to that is the automatic gearbox is smoother than a twin-clutch, and the extra torque offered by the turbocharging system makes moving a 2-ton SUV easier. We don't know the precise weight of the car yet, but it's unlikely to be more than 200 kilos lower than an Audi Q7. Sure, they're going to make as many body parts as they can from carbon fiber, but don't expect miracles.



It's been over five years since the original concept was revealed at the Beijing Motor Show back in 2012. December 4th - mark the date!



