Verde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong Kong

Happy Birthday, Mr. Lamborghini! Taking a break from the savage power of the Bugatti, the supercar world needs to look at something a little greener. No, not a Prius; check out the Verde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario that just landed in Hong Kong.

8 photos



This gem pas presented by the local "dealership" Kingsway Cars Limited and features custom matte-green paint. However, it's not one big blob of color. The trademark green fins at the back of the car are still finished in naked carbon fiber, but with a subtle green lacquer on top.



Like other Centenario models we've seen, the tips of those fins are accented. The roof and engine deck are also this greenish carbon color. We don't need to tell you to check out the wheels, do we? Unfortunately, they're not all-carbon, like on some other supercars we know.



The interior is a festival of green carbon as well. The Alcantara and Nero Ade leather is contrasted with green stitching. But you expect this level of attention to detail from Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization program.



We don't know anything about the cost of the project nor why it was ordered this way. But the green paint reminds us of the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, and we don't think it's a coincidence.



Mechanically speaking, all 40 Centenarios are the same. They feature a naturally aspirated V12 producing 770 Italian horsepower and capable of launching from - to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. Both that and the 217 mph (350 km/h) top speed are kind of theoretical, as these exotics are rarely seen out in the real world.



