autoevolution
 

Verde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong Kong

18 Oct 2017, 21:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Happy Birthday, Mr. Lamborghini! Taking a break from the savage power of the Bugatti, the supercar world needs to look at something a little greener. No, not a Prius; check out the Verde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario that just landed in Hong Kong.
8 photos
Verde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong Kong
We've never been disappointed with how any of the Centenarios looked. However, this is the best one yet and proves deliveries of this awesome anniversary model is progressing nicely.

This gem pas presented by the local "dealership" Kingsway Cars Limited and features custom matte-green paint. However, it's not one big blob of color. The trademark green fins at the back of the car are still finished in naked carbon fiber, but with a subtle green lacquer on top.

Like other Centenario models we've seen, the tips of those fins are accented. The roof and engine deck are also this greenish carbon color. We don't need to tell you to check out the wheels, do we? Unfortunately, they're not all-carbon, like on some other supercars we know.

The interior is a festival of green carbon as well. The Alcantara and Nero Ade leather is contrasted with green stitching. But you expect this level of attention to detail from Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization program.

We don't know anything about the cost of the project nor why it was ordered this way. But the green paint reminds us of the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, and we don't think it's a coincidence.

Mechanically speaking, all 40 Centenarios are the same. They feature a naturally aspirated V12 producing 770 Italian horsepower and capable of launching from - to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. Both that and the 217 mph (350 km/h) top speed are kind of theoretical, as these exotics are rarely seen out in the real world.

Hopefully, at least one owner is crazy enough to fit an aftermarket twin-turbo system and challenge the Chyron to a drag race!
Lamborghini Centenario Hong Kong Lamborghini
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SLAMBORGHINI Aventador S ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  