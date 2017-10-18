autoevolution
 

Monster Dodge Challenger Hellcat Sets 8s 1/4-Mile Record with Six-Speed Manual

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat might be an incredibly muscular machine in stock condition, but when it comes to modding the thing for the drag strip, putting all the power down with those 275-section rear tires might be an issue. However, those who spend their days at the strip have come up with various fat rubber setups and now we can talk about a new record for the Mopar beast.
To be more precise, an example of the Dodge recently managed to break the 8s barrier, with the Challenger delivering an 8.913s run at 156.14 mph. Note that the trap speed is also a Hellcat record.

Having been modded by a crew dubbed Epling Garage Dodge, the car has seen its blown 6.2-liter V8 maintaining its stock internals. And we can say the same about the blower and the camshafts. Nevertheless, the motor features a smaller upper pulley, special fuel injectors, a custom gas pump, a nitrous shot and, of course, custom ECU mapping. It's worth noting that the HEMI now runs on Q16 race gas, while a two-step launch system is also included.

Interestingly, this isn't an 8-speed auto car. Instead, we're looking at a Liberty-delivered six-speed manual featuring a pro racing clutch, a Knoxville Driveline 1 piece steel driveshaft, along with a 9-inch rear end and 35-spline axles.

As for the said rubber, the thing uses 29-inch Hoosier slicks wrapped around 15-inch wheels. Oh, and let's not forget the custom coilover setup.We can call this the 8s week
How come? Well, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat isn't the first go-fast machine to have descended into the 8s arena over the past few days. That's because the 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo also pulled such a stunt.

In fact, those of you who missed the epic run of the Zuffenhausen supercar, which had been pushed to more than double the factory output, can find it here. And yes, the thing still runs a PDK tranny.

