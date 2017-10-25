1,400 HP Porsche 911 GT2 Causually Hits 213 MPH/343 KPH while Drag Racing

If you're willing to describe the Porsche 911 GT2, you can loosely turn to a definition that talks about a 911 Turbo that has lost its all-wheel-drive. Thus, it's not difficult to understand why such a rear-engined animal can easily become violent. But what about a 997-generation Porsche 911 GT2 that has been taken to well over double its factory output?

We're talking about the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the said



The Porscha we're dealing with had been modded by 9ff, a German specialist that's famous for its extreme 911s. Fortunately, the clip also allows us to check out the belly of the beast and simply seeing a pair of massive turbos under the thing is enough to get our BPM high.



As you can imagine, such a machine can deliver uber-impressive numbers without breaking a sweat and this 9ff contraption has recently demonstrated its abilities in Lahr, Germany.



The supercar, which would probably be better off with the hypercar tag, attended a one-kilometer drag racing event, one that involved a rolling start - the take-off took place at 50 km/h (make that 31 mph). And, since we're dealing with a gathering that's all about the trap speed, we'll let you know that this Porsche 911 GT2 climbed all the way to 343.95 (213 mph).



Then there's the soundtrack of the thing. With all the custom bits fitted to it, the twin-turbo flat-six that occupies the rear section of the 9ff creation now comes with an extremely aggressive voice. As such, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before checking out this adventure.



