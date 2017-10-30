“Hellcrate” Is The Hellcat Crate Engine Kit You’ve Been Asking For

And that something is a crate version of the Hellcat engine. Their request has been heard, though, with Dodge now offering the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 in “Hellcrate”
specification. Unveiled at the 2017 SEMA Show, the Hellcrate matches the Hellcat in both power and torque. Given these circumstances, the possibilities are endless for a Hellcat swap
, even if the donor vehicle is a Prius.
“Never before has a supercharged, factory-direct 707-horsepower crate engine kit been offered, and we are proud to be the first to deliver a solution enthusiasts have demanded,”
highlights Pietro Gorlier, head of the Mopar parts and service division at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. “This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance.”
Backed by OEM quality, the Hellcrate engine kit is a “plug and play”
affair considering the powertrain control module, power distribution center, engine wiring and chassis harnesses are included. Also standard are the accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors, and fuel pump control module. A word of warning, though: according to FCA
, the Hellcrate is optimized for manual transmissions such as the Tremec Magnum.
Intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles, the Hellcrate engine kit goes hand in hand with the FEAD kit. By Front End Accessory Drive, the automaker refers to a package that consists of an alternator, pulleys, belts, power steering pump, and a handful of other goodies. These being said, don’t ask about the price because there are cheaper all-new cars
than this crate engine.
Officially called Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Assembly
, the package retails at $19,530 and is identified under part number 68303089AA. Then there’s the Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Kit
(part number 177072452), which will set you back $2,195. If bought together, Mopar
offers three years’ worth of warranty, regardless of mileage.