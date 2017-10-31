MINI Driver Goes from Self-PITting to Self-Pitying in Just a Few Seconds

They say driving is easy, and judging by the number of people who do it, we'd tend to agree. Driving well, on the other hand, that's a little bit more complicated.

7 photos



You can have the skills and reflexes of a racing driver, you'll still not make a good one. That's because a good driver is, first and foremost, a safe one, and that refers to the rest of the people on the road as well, not just those in your car.



We know nothing about the guy in the



We can only assume the MINI driver wanted to go faster. He was frustrated and wanted to get past, so he decided to undertake the camera car (in this case on the left, since it's happening in Britain). That in itself is a bad idea to start with, but attempting the maneuver when there isn't enough room to squeeze a car the size of a



The outcome is that he manages to perform a



Even so, he's been ruffled really good. Looking at the way the car spins and rolls, you can't help but think what it would have been like if he did another thing some of these drivers do: not fasten the seatbelt. It would have felt like a machine wash cycle with him in the role of the sock.



That's because it doesn't only require skill or something you can learn, but it's more of a reflection of your character. Are you an inconsiderate prick who couldn't care less about the people around? Then you'll regularly be speeding, cutting people off, running late yellows, and, generally speaking, doing whatever works best for you.You can have the skills and reflexes of a racing driver, you'll still not make a good one. That's because a good driver is, first and foremost, a safe one, and that refers to the rest of the people on the road as well, not just those in your car.We know nothing about the guy in the MINI Cooper , but based strictly on what we can see here, he's an idiot. The driver of the dashcam car seems to have his vehicle on cruise control set at 50 mph (80 km/h), which leads us to believe that is the speed limit on that sector. He's in the second lane passing the cars in the first, and even though he's doing it quite slowly, he is still moving quicker than they are.We can only assume the MINI driver wanted to go faster. He was frustrated and wanted to get past, so he decided to undertake the camera car (in this case on the left, since it's happening in Britain). That in itself is a bad idea to start with, but attempting the maneuver when there isn't enough room to squeeze a car the size of a MINI , that's just plain stupid.The outcome is that he manages to perform a PIT maneuver on himself. He tries to correct the trajectory, but the car was out of control so he swerves into the embankment between and it's only the guard rails that keep him from ending up in the path of the oncoming traffic.Even so, he's been ruffled really good. Looking at the way the car spins and rolls, you can't help but think what it would have been like if he did another thing some of these drivers do: not fasten the seatbelt. It would have felt like a machine wash cycle with him in the role of the sock.