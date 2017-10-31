autoevolution
 

MINI Driver Goes from Self-PITting to Self-Pitying in Just a Few Seconds

31 Oct 2017, 12:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
They say driving is easy, and judging by the number of people who do it, we'd tend to agree. Driving well, on the other hand, that's a little bit more complicated.
7 photos
MINI Cooper driver reverse PIT maneuver and crashMINI Cooper driver reverse PIT maneuver and crashMINI Cooper driver reverse PIT maneuver and crashMINI Cooper driver reverse PIT maneuver and crashMINI Cooper driver reverse PIT maneuver and crashMINI Cooper driver reverse PIT maneuver and crash
That's because it doesn't only require skill or something you can learn, but it's more of a reflection of your character. Are you an inconsiderate prick who couldn't care less about the people around? Then you'll regularly be speeding, cutting people off, running late yellows, and, generally speaking, doing whatever works best for you.

You can have the skills and reflexes of a racing driver, you'll still not make a good one. That's because a good driver is, first and foremost, a safe one, and that refers to the rest of the people on the road as well, not just those in your car.

We know nothing about the guy in the MINI Cooper, but based strictly on what we can see here, he's an idiot. The driver of the dashcam car seems to have his vehicle on cruise control set at 50 mph (80 km/h), which leads us to believe that is the speed limit on that sector. He's in the second lane passing the cars in the first, and even though he's doing it quite slowly, he is still moving quicker than they are.

We can only assume the MINI driver wanted to go faster. He was frustrated and wanted to get past, so he decided to undertake the camera car (in this case on the left, since it's happening in Britain). That in itself is a bad idea to start with, but attempting the maneuver when there isn't enough room to squeeze a car the size of a MINI, that's just plain stupid.

The outcome is that he manages to perform a PIT maneuver on himself. He tries to correct the trajectory, but the car was out of control so he swerves into the embankment between and it's only the guard rails that keep him from ending up in the path of the oncoming traffic.

Even so, he's been ruffled really good. Looking at the way the car spins and rolls, you can't help but think what it would have been like if he did another thing some of these drivers do: not fasten the seatbelt. It would have felt like a machine wash cycle with him in the role of the sock.

Mini Crash pit maneuver reverse pit maneuver crash Mini Cooper dashcam
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
MINI models:
MINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CrossoverMINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactMINI ClubmanMINI Clubman CompactMINI Hatch 5 DoorsMINI Hatch 5 Doors CompactMINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CoupeAll MINI models  