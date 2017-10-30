Nissan GT-R vs. Ferrari GTC4Lusso Drag Race Is an Emotional Rollercoaster

The Ferrari GTC4Lusso splits opinions like few other modern Prancing Horses, with the Grand Tourer aura of the car having dictated its shooting brake form. However, you shouldn't imagine that the owners of this Maranello machine refrain from abusing their Italian exotics, sticking to GT-style trips across the continent.

And while we don't want to throw spoilers your way, we can mention that we weren't kidding in the title above - this is the kind of drag race that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish. We'll also mentin that the hierachy of the battle is dramatically changed once the two beasts get up to speed, with the shift taking place at about 250 km/h (155 mph).



It's worth mentioning that the two duked it out using a standing start. Fortunately, the clip documenting the race contains pieces of footage that have been captured from inside both machines. Not only does this mean that you'll get a complete view of the speeding battle, but it also allows you to sample the enchanting naturally aspirated V12 voice of the GTC4Lusso.



The freshest example of such a manifestation comes from the drag race we're here to show you. The velocity brawl saw the Fezza going up against what has become the typical underdog, namely a Nissan GT-R.Godzilla has been around for a decade now and we're all used to seeing it taking on speed beasts that play in totally different financial leagues.As far as we know, the Fezza we have here comes in stock condition, which means we're looking at a V12 monster delivering 690 hp and a peak torque of 697 Nm.When it comes to the GT-R , the example we're looking at appears to have been taken down the aftermarket path. The custom exhaust tips are the first that give away the Nissan's tuning job.And while we don't want to throw spoilers your way, we can mention that we weren't kidding in the title above - this is the kind of drag race that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish. We'll also mentin that the hierachy of the battle is dramatically changed once the two beasts get up to speed, with the shift taking place at about 250 km/h (155 mph).It's worth mentioning that the two duked it out using a standing start. Fortunately, the clip documenting the race contains pieces of footage that have been captured from inside both machines. Not only does this mean that you'll get a complete view of the speeding battle, but it also allows you to sample the enchanting naturally aspirated V12 voice of the GTC4Lusso.