autoevolution
 

Nissan GT-R vs. Ferrari GTC4Lusso Drag Race Is an Emotional Rollercoaster

30 Oct 2017, 17:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Ferrari GTC4Lusso splits opinions like few other modern Prancing Horses, with the Grand Tourer aura of the car having dictated its shooting brake form. However, you shouldn't imagine that the owners of this Maranello machine refrain from abusing their Italian exotics, sticking to GT-style trips across the continent.
6 photos
Nissan GT-R vs. Ferrari GTC4Lusso Airfield Drag RaceNissan GT-R vs. Ferrari GTC4Lusso Airfield Drag RaceNissan GT-R vs. Ferrari GTC4Lusso Airfield Drag RaceNissan GT-R vs. Ferrari GTC4Lusso Airfield Drag RaceNissan GT-R vs. Ferrari GTC4Lusso Airfield Drag Race
The freshest example of such a manifestation comes from the drag race we're here to show you. The velocity brawl saw the Fezza going up against what has become the typical underdog, namely a Nissan GT-R.

Godzilla has been around for a decade now and we're all used to seeing it taking on speed beasts that play in totally different financial leagues.

As far as we know, the Fezza we have here comes in stock condition, which means we're looking at a V12 monster delivering 690 hp and a peak torque of 697 Nm.

When it comes to the GT-R, the example we're looking at appears to have been taken down the aftermarket path. The custom exhaust tips are the first that give away the Nissan's tuning job.

And while we don't want to throw spoilers your way, we can mention that we weren't kidding in the title above - this is the kind of drag race that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish. We'll also mentin that the hierachy of the battle is dramatically changed once the two beasts get up to speed, with the shift taking place at about 250 km/h (155 mph).

It's worth mentioning that the two duked it out using a standing start. Fortunately, the clip documenting the race contains pieces of footage that have been captured from inside both machines. Not only does this mean that you'll get a complete view of the speeding battle, but it also allows you to sample the enchanting naturally aspirated V12 voice of the GTC4Lusso.

Nissan GT-R FERRARI GTC4LUSSO drag racing Ferrari Nissan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Latest car models:
MITSUBISHI Eclipse CrossMITSUBISHI Eclipse Cross CrossoverCITROEN C4 CactusCITROEN C4 Cactus CompactBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverFORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAll car models  