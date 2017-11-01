autoevolution
 

2018 Ford Mustang GT Pulls 12.0s 1/4-Mile Run, 11s Pass In Sight

The S550 incarnation of the Ford Mustang might be defined by the switch from a live rear axle to an independent suspension, but the drag racing expectations for the pony are as high as ever. And it seems that the 2018 Mustang GT is working hard to deliver the desired drag strip might.
As it usually happens when a new car reaches its first owners, which is the case with the facelifted 'Stang, aficionados make efforts to push the machine further and further on the drag strip.

For now, the 2018 Mustang GT, featuring a Level 1 Performance Package, has delivered a 12.0s quarter-mile run at 116.9 mph. The ten-speed auto-gifted car was manhandled by Late Model Racecraft, with the Texan aftermarket developer explaining that the car was 100 percent stock - this means the Blue Oval machine used 275/40/19 Michelin Pilot Sport rubber.

Before kicking off the inevitable tuning process, the developer seeks to take the factory setup into the 11s range.

"Unfortunately it did rain out today but hopefully we can come back to chase that 11-second pass," LMR explained on Facebook.

We'll remind you that, as the same developer has shown via a recent dyno run, the 460 hp and 420 lb-ft are translated into a rear-wheel output of 415.65 ponies and 397.32 lb-ft of twist.

The ten-speed automatic tranny Ford developed together with Chevrolet deserves plenty of credit for the pony's sprinting abilities. For instance, when the muscle car is in its new Drag Strip mode, the torque flow doesn't stop during the upshifts.

With the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS having already proven that it can deliver high-11s 1,320 feet passes in factory stock form, we can't wait to see the 2018 Ford Mustang GT fighting the Chevy in this arena.

And once the Level 2 Performance Package for the 2018 Mustang GT hits the market, we'll get to enjoy the battle between this and the 1LE pack-equipped Camaro.
