Lamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUV

The 2018 Lamborghini Urus
won’t be built on the same lines as the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, and Volkswagen Touareg. Lamborghini went all out in preparation for the sporty… uhm, sport utility vehicle, expanding the plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese from 80,000 to 160,000 m2.
Dubbed Lamborghini Factory 4.0 and presented in the following video, the expanded plant features a dedicated assembly line for the Urus. A test track has also been constructed, featured no less than 13 surfaces. Pressing play, the video depicts the Urus put to the test on the track. There’s no serious off-road action to be seen in this teaser, although Lamborghini
assures the Urus SUV
can hold its own when the going gets muddy, sandy, rocky, and so forth.
Other than one-upping the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio on the Nurburgring
, something else is expected from the Lamborghini Urus. And that is to double yearly sales from 3,500 to 7,000 vehicles by 2019. Expected to retail from $200,000, give or take a few thousand green dollar bills, the all-new model will rely on a twin-turbo V8 developed by Porsche for propulsion.
The 4.0-liter lump develops 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (567 pound-feet) in the Panamera Turbo from 1,960 to 4,500 rpm. According to Maurizio Reggiani, whose job is head of research and development at Lamborghini, the Urus will turn things up a notch to 650 horsepower and an undisclosed torque figure. And in comparison to the PDK-equipped Panamera, the Urus is confirmed to make use of a conventional automatic
with eight forward ratios. More to the point, the ZF-developed 8HP transmission.
A plug-in hybrid Urus
is also planned.