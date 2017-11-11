Mclaren 720S vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drag Race Ends in Slaugther

The McLaren 720S and the Lamborghini Performante might play in the same pricing league, but these two have entirely different way of delivering their thrills. However, none of the differences between the two matter when their drivers decide to engage in a drag race.

Instead, the supercar that makes the other stare at its posterior is the important part of such a speeding encounter. And this is precisely what takes place in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.The velocity adventure, which takes place on the street, sees the two duking it out in both standing and rolling start adventures. And while one of the mid-engined delights crushes the other (what? we're trying to save the appearances here), the racing series also includes a role reversal.We have to admit that we have yet to see the McLaren 720S losing a drag race to a machine that can at least remotely be called a competitor. In fact, the only time the Macca was knocked out in front of a camera was when the Brit took on a 997-gen Porsche 911 GT2 that had been dialed all the way to 1,300 ponies.As those of you tuned into our drag racing tales might have figured by now, this drag race is part of a Lamborghini Huracan Performante sprinting tournament. As you'll notice in the intro frame of the video below, it all started with the Performante fighting the standard Huracan, if we might call the latter so.And we can't wait to see the naturally aspirated wonder duking it out with the Tesla Model S (speaking of which, the Raging Bull is ready for its electric future, remember?) and a tuned McLaren 12C - the Woking tuning market has grown with the carmaker, so this drag race only comes naturally.