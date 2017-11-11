autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Mclaren 720S vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drag Race Ends in Slaugther

11 Nov 2017, 8:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The McLaren 720S and the Lamborghini Performante might play in the same pricing league, but these two have entirely different way of delivering their thrills. However, none of the differences between the two matter when their drivers decide to engage in a drag race.
4 photos
Mclaren 720S vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drag RaceMclaren 720S vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drag RaceMclaren 720S vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drag Race
Instead, the supercar that makes the other stare at its posterior is the important part of such a speeding encounter. And this is precisely what takes place in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The velocity adventure, which takes place on the street, sees the two duking it out in both standing and rolling start adventures. And while one of the mid-engined delights crushes the other (what? we're trying to save the appearances here), the racing series also includes a role reversal.

We have to admit that we have yet to see the McLaren 720S losing a drag race to a machine that can at least remotely be called a competitor. In fact, the only time the Macca was knocked out in front of a camera was when the Brit took on a 997-gen Porsche 911 GT2 that had been dialed all the way to 1,300 ponies.

As those of you tuned into our drag racing tales might have figured by now, this drag race is part of a Lamborghini Huracan Performante sprinting tournament. As you'll notice in the intro frame of the video below, it all started with the Performante fighting the standard Huracan, if we might call the latter so.

And we can't wait to see the naturally aspirated wonder duking it out with the Tesla Model S (speaking of which, the Raging Bull is ready for its electric future, remember?) and a tuned McLaren 12C - the Woking tuning market has grown with the carmaker, so this drag race only comes naturally.

McLaren 720S lamborghini huracan performante Lamborghini McLaren drag racing supercar
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Latest car models:
VOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactPONTIAC BonnevillePONTIAC Bonneville CoupePONTIAC BonnevillePONTIAC Bonneville CoupeAll car models  