Lamborghini Huracan Races a Koenigsegg Agera R For the Fun of It

7 Nov 2017, 11:52 UTC ·
by
When you find yourself behind the wheel of a machine like the Lamborghini Huracan, the world seems to be at your feet. However, that impression can easily be shattered if an animal such as a Koenigsegg Agera R shows up.
However, the best decision on such an occasion is to sing to the tune of the Angelholm star. In other words, trying to keep up with the K machine might just lead to a memorable adventure.

Case in point with the action in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which takes us to Nevada. That's where a supercar rally was recently held, one you might have heard of.

As some of you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the velocity gathering that saw the Koenigsegg Agera RS becoming the world's fastest production car.

Fortunately, the Swedish delight that hit 277.9 mph (this was the average speed for the two runs, with the top velocity actually sitting at 284 mph) wasn't alone, with a large group of other speeding tools joining the privately-owned machine. Note that the record-setting car wasn't included in the particular run shown by the video we have here.

Among the said beasts, there was a Huracan LP610-4 (the "standard" model) that serves as the ride of YouTuber effspot, so the driver of the Raging Bull did his best to keep up with the Agera R that was taking part in the said run.

This involved quite a few moments, whether we're talking about drag racing improvisations or high-speed stunts on public roads. However, we're asking you not to take the driving behavior displayed in the clip as an example.

P.S.: If the yellow Lamborghini Huracan Performante you'll get to see in this video seems familiar, that's because this is the car that Christian von Koenigsegg enjoyed during the event.

