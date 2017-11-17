2018 Lamborghini Urus Interior Leaked, Audi-sourced Bits Are Aplenty

“So many Audi parts!”
But this being Lamborghini, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker did its best to integrate those pieces of equipment in the most Lamborghini way possible. Then you notice the Huracan
-inspired hexagonal air vents, toggle controls, air conditioning and heated seats buttons, and the red flip-up cover for the engine start button.
Coming courtesy of AltDynamic on Instagram, the photographs further show hollowed-out paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel, split-opening center armrest, and the water temperature and fuel gauges akin to those in the Audi Q7. Within the Volkswagen Group’s line of SUVs, the Urus ties the Porsche Cayenne
on a well-deserved second place for interior specialness, right behind the ultra-plush Bentley Bentayga.
As you know from our previous coverage on the big bad Lamborghini with a taste for off-road action, the Urus is scheduled for reveal on December 4. The Italian automaker doubled its plant’s footprint
in preparation for the “Super SUV,”
with the Urus projected to double the Raging Bull’s yearly production output to 7,000 vehicles by the year 2019.
Porsche’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 hides under the hood of the Urus
, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. With approximately 650 horsepower and earth-shattering torque at its disposal, you know the Urus is up to no good at the tap of your right foot.
Lamborghini won’t stop here, though, with the Urus confirmed to usher in a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain
at some point in the nearest of futures. Be that as it may, there’s talk the ICE-only Urus is capable of stealing the Nurburgring SUV
lap record from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
