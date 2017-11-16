autoevolution
 

Purpose-Built Lamborghini Huracan Twin-Turbo Drag Racer Is On Another Level

Have you ever played chess on the drag strip? Allow us to deliver an example of such a game, one that involves the Lamborghini Huracan.
As for the two contenders, we're talking about US developers Heffner Performance and Underground Racing. Even since the Huracan joined the Gallardo as one of the most drag racing-friendly platforms, the two have been battling for V10 supremacy.

The was has involved both quarter-mile and half-mile stunts and so far, it feels like Underground Racing is leading. However, it seems that Heffner Performance is aiming straight for the Checkmate.

You see, all the Huracans we've seen in this twin-turbo war were obviously modded versions of the machine's Sant'Agata Bolognese spec. And we can talk about dual-clutch or six-speed sequencial packages, with the latter obviously allowing for the uber-resourceful 5.2-liter V10 to be taken higher.

To be more precise, the twin-turbo racing packages see the V10 going past the 3,000 hp. Despite the fact that the power sits at five times the factory output, the rest of the supercar isn't too different. Well, all that is about to change, with the said tuner willing to come up with a purpose-built twin-turbo Huracan drag racer.

For now, the company has turned to social media, dropping a teaser image and asking its followers what they think about such an extreme project.

"Who would want to see a Heffner Twin Turbo Huracan drag build?! Should we make the worlds first purpose-built 1/4 mile Lamborghini? Let us know what you think. If we get enough YES comments we'll make it happen!" the aftermarket specialist asked on Instagram.

If you ask us, we're looking at social media giggles here, with the decision to bring the thing to life having already been taken. And untill the tuner delivers more details, here's a video of a purpose-built Countach drag racer, one that features a supercharged V8.


 

Who would want to see a Heffner Twin Turbo Huracan drag build?! Should we make the worlds first purpose built 1/4 mile Lamborghini? Let us know what you think. If we get enough YES comments we'll make it happen!

A post shared by Heffner Performance (@heffnerperformance) on Nov 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PST



lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini drag racing Heffner Performance pic of the day
