autoevolution
 

2019 Aston Martin Vantage Drifting Teaser Is Slow-Motion Goodness

16 Nov 2017, 17:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After 12 years of serving Aston Martin as the entry-level model, the V8 Vantage is up for an overhaul from the ground up. Scheduled to debut on November 21, the all-new Vantage will do just that in grand, grand style.
30 photos
2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Drifting Teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage wolf teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin published the first video teaser of the newcomer on Facebook, and the slow-motion drifting action is all sorts of wonderful. The most important detail of the teaser, however, is the Red Bull Racing logo featured in the starting credits. Add in the Facebook post’s copy of “two exceptional drivers, one empty racetrack,” and you know what’s up.

The circuit is Rockingham Motor Speedway, dubbed “Europe's fastest racing circuit” by its owner. And at the British racetrack, Aston Martin is almost certain to bring Red Bull racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen. Considering that Red Bull’s Formula 1 cars flaunt the Aston Martin logo and the drivers have been seen in Aston Martin grand tourers during most race weekends, you know it’s Daniel and Max.

Watching the video once again reveals a ridiculous drift angle, something that suggests Chris Harris or a racing driver is behind the wheel. Even though the camouflaged 2019 Aston Martin Vantage appears to be production-spec, it isn’t once you focus your sight on the exhaust pipes.

Despite the fact the exhaust is still a work-in-progress affair, the number of pipes is the indicator of what’s hiding under the hood. And that’d be a V8 tower-of-power of the twin-turbocharged kind. Instead of the Jaguar AJ8-based 4.3- and 4.7-liter engines, the 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage gets its mojo from the M177 developed by Mercedes-AMG.

The M177 shouldn’t be confused with the M178 found in the Mercedes-AMG GT, for it features a conventional oil pan instead of dry-sump lubrication. What’s more, the M177 is matched to a conventional automatic transmission instead of a fast-shifting dual-clutch automatic. Chief executive officer Andy Palmer and countless reports in the automotive media further make a case for a good ol’ manual transmission.

Just like the DB11, the Vantage shows lots of aerodynamic trickery, ranging from the flat underside to the venturi-tunneled diffuser and integrated decklid spoiler. The Pirelli decals on the doors, meanwhile, suggest that P Zero rubber ensures grip is on the superlative. By comparison, the DB11 comes as standard with 20-inch Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires, 255/40 up front and 295/35 at the rear. That, dear reader, means Aston Martin is extremely confident in the Vantage's handling.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage drifting aston martin vantage v8 aston martin Red Bull Formula 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticASTON MARTIN VulcanASTON MARTIN Vulcan ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  