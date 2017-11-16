autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Guerilla Racer Wrap

By now, it has become difficult to hold something against a Neunelfer enthusiast thinking he or she had seen it all in terms of Porsche 911 GT3 RS wraps.
And that's because the 991 incarnation of the GT3 RS is perhaps the favorite child of the second skin realm - keep in mind that the 991.2 version of the GT3 could grab that title, but since owners have only been enjoying their cars for a few months, it's too early to tell.

Since the 991 GT3 RS is on its way out, we've shown you tons and tons of wraps for the 500 hp wonder, from the Pink Pig to the various Martini Beater stunts.

However, this is a rear-engined animals that stands as an example of why one should never say never. And the latest example of why this is true comes from the rear-engined delight in the images below.

We're looking at a tri-tone melange that, in our book, gifts the track toy with a guerilla racer attitude. And factory goodies such as the rollcage inside the machine or the yellow calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, mean this animal is ready to blitz the track.

Speaking of the GT3 RS, we'll remind you that this is the only Neunelfer derivative that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp.

In fact, we've recently spied the refreshed 911 GT3 RS, with the rumor mill talking about the thing adopting a pumped-up version of the Gen 2 GT3 engine, which is based on the GT3 Cup racecar's 4.0-liter mill.

The flat-six could jump from 4.0 to 4.2 liters, going from 500 to at least 525 hp in the process. Alas, while the GT3 was welcomed back the optional six-speed manual, Porsche has made it clear that the chronograph dedication of the RS model means this will land in PDK-only form.


 

The @speed_monkeys GT3 RS has been finished just been finished and is now ready to rock the ring! 😈😈😈 _________________________ 👉🏻 Magazine: @911lnd

A post shared by 911 LND // Community! (@911legendsneverdie) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche wrap
