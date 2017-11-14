autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Grigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Has Lamborghini Paint

14 Nov 2017, 17:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Now that the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 adorns driveways and garages across the country, we're still waiting for the Touring Package GT3s to reach their first owners. Until that happens, we're keeping an eye out for the 911 GT3 TPs out there, with the one in these images making for the latest such spotting.
4 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package
These days, Zuffenausen is completing the final hue tests for the Paint To Sample examples, and we're used to both look-at-me colors, such as the red car we showed you yesterday, and tastefully restrained examples like this one.

However, if we are to pay attention to Instagram talk, this Porscha is covered in Grigio Telesto. Now, as supercar aficionados among you are well aware, this is a hue that has been borrowed from Lamborghini.

In our book, such a visual stunt shows the ultimate refinement - think about it, we have the GT3 Touring Package, which is as understated as GT cars get for the 991.2 generation, covered in a shade that comes from the most extrovert mainstream supercar builder out there. Of course, there will always by Porschephiles who prever vivid colors for machines like the GT3.

Of course, given the mediocre lighting conditions seen here, we can't fully trust this social media hunch, so we'll ask you to throw in the mandatory grain of salt brake dust.

It appears we're dealing with a down-to-Earth configuration and the Instagram images at the bottom of the page deliver at least two example of that.

We're talking about the standard headlights (these are not the full-LED units), as well as the standard seats of the thing (many GT3 owners enjoy the full bucket units shared with the 918 Spyder).

Speaking of Grigio Telesto, we'll remind you that, back in August last year, we showed you what happens when this shade covers a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK.


 

EDIT: It is apparently PTS Grigio Telesto (Z69) // An unknown color on this 911 GT3 Touring Package test car, seen by @kg_automotive in Stuttgart. If anyone has any insight on this particular car, shoot me a message. In the meantime, who among our readers is expecting a Touring? #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:10am PST



 

Brand new GT3 Touring #Porsche #911 #991 #9912 #911GT3 #9912GT3 #GT3Touring #911GT3Touring _____________________________________________ #autogespot#hypercar#supercar#monaco#carsgasm#carsofinstagram#carswithoutlimits#f1#millionaire#madwhips#carlifestyle#itswhitenoise#superstreet#shmee150#supertweaks#gaskings#autokings#cargirl#car#carspotter#unique#worldsupercar _____________________________________________ Member of: @world.supercar _____________________________________________ Follow my friends: @leo_cargraphy @db.carphotography @dani_photocars @t.c.carphotography @er.carphotography @rf_supercar_photography @need_for_sports_car @spotting_supercars @warsaw_car @bhp_exotics @german.carspot @mbx_cargraphy @sls.amg @stuttgartsupercars @carspottingisleif @carspottingrv @supercarmax @jkh_automotive @ck_carphoto @m.y.photography @kysupercars @niclas_wilk @lookslikecars @carsofcologne @jannik6301 @philipp_carphotography

A post shared by ¡ just Supercars (@kg_automotive) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package 2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche Porsche 911
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  