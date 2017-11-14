Grigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Has Lamborghini Paint

These days, Zuffenausen is completing the final hue tests for the Paint To Sample examples, and we're used to both look-at-me colors, such as the red car we showed
you yesterday, and tastefully restrained examples like this one.
However, if we are to pay attention to Instagram talk, this Porscha is covered in Grigio Telesto. Now, as supercar aficionados among you are well aware, this is a hue that has been borrowed from Lamborghini
.
In our book, such a visual stunt shows the ultimate refinement - think about it, we have the GT3 Touring Package, which is as understated as GT cars get for the 991.2 generation, covered in a shade that comes from the most extrovert mainstream supercar builder out there. Of course, there will always by Porschephiles who prever vivid colors for machines like the GT3.
Of course, given the mediocre lighting conditions seen here, we can't fully trust this social media hunch, so we'll ask you to throw in the mandatory grain of salt brake dust.
It appears we're dealing with a down-to-Earth configuration and the Instagram images at the bottom of the page deliver at least two example of that.
We're talking about the standard headlights (these are not the full-LED units), as well as the standard seats of the thing (many GT3 owners enjoy the full bucket units shared with the 918 Spyder).
Speaking of Grigio Telesto, we'll remind you that, back in August last year, we showed
you what happens when this shade covers a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK.
EDIT: It is apparently PTS Grigio Telesto (Z69) // An unknown color on this 911 GT3 Touring Package test car, seen by @kg_automotive in Stuttgart. If anyone has any insight on this particular car, shoot me a message. In the meantime, who among our readers is expecting a Touring?
