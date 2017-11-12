2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hits 356 KM/H on German Autobahn, No Pun Intended

Now that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is almost ready to reach its first owners (the journos are currently hooning the thing), the rear-wheel-drive special is once again ready to thrills us.

In a recent test performed by Sport Auto, the publication that delivers most of the independent



The shenanigan took place on an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn and you can check it all out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



While we can never fully trust the speedometer, the difference between the velocity value seen here and the official top speed of this Neunelfer is remarkable. To be more precise, the specs of the supercar talk about a maximum velocity of 340 km/h (211 mph).



Nevertheless, dreamers could easily regard the speedo number seen here as an Easter Egg. You know, a tribute to the Porsche model that started it all. However, a GPS displaying the actual maximum velocity reached during this run would've been brilliant.



Top speed aside, the acceleration delivered by the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is amazing, especially if we take into account the monumental downforce delivered by the aero pack of this 911. For instance, at the official maximum speed of the car, it delivers 340 kg of downforce in standard configuration. Set up the rear wing for track use and the latter value jumps to 450 kg.



And one of the assets that allow the GT2 RS to pack such stunning sprinting abilities comes from its uber-aggressive PDK setup - zooming in on the rev counter (it's centrally mounted, anyway) will allow you to notice that, with each upshift, the twin-turbo flat-six at the back climbs a few hundred rpm.



