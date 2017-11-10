autoevolution
Singer's New 500 HP Air-Cooled 911 Engine Sounds Amazing in Testing Footage

Did anybody need proof that Singer Vehicle Design is now much more than just a company that massages air-cooled Porsches? We think the answer is negative, but we'll provide such proof anyway - you know an aftermarket developer is big when you come across spy footage involving its contraptions.
Of course, the video we have here comes from the US developer itself, but we're not complaining since it involves the kind of hardware that can easily lead to daydreaming.

We're talking about the Neunelfer restomoder's new 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six. Announced back in the summer, the mill was developed together with F1 supplier Williams and Hans Mezger, the former Porsche engineers who gave us the 1,100 hp mill of the 917 racecar, along with many 911 road car powerplants.

The clip at the bottom of the page allows you to check out the glorious soundtrack of the engine, which delivers 500 ponies.

A technical masterpiece. This is a fitting label for the engine, which can be described as a melange of fresh tech. That's because the unit mixes carbon trumpets, an Inconel exhaust, titanium con-rods and aluminum throttle boddies.

As far as the gearbox department is concerned, we'll remind you that Singer offers a six-speed manual for its restomod 911s, which means that those who are fortunate enough to slip behind the wheel will be as engaged as possible. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the latest Porsche 911-related news on the matter has to do with the almost-baked 991.2 GT3 RS being offered in PDK-only form.

Nevertheless, the test car around the engine is also impressive, since we seem to be dealing with a 964 that features the Turbo fat flares. Notice that the thing has been gifted with a digital instrument cluster that seems to come straight from the motorsport realm.

P.S.: We've added some images of the new boxer motor in the gallery above, so you know where those lovely decibels are produced.


 

