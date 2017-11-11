Fake Porsche 911 Based on Old Audi TT Is Almost Cute

autoevolution
By now, anybody who's spent enough time on the world wide web's automotive side is familiar with Volkswagen Beetles trying to leave their humble origins behind and pass as Porsche 911s. However, the images we've brought along today bring a different perspective on the Neunelfer impersonation game, one that involves an Audi TT.
The first-generation TT has now reached that point where it can be acquired on a remarkably tight budget - the thing is almost two decades old. Of course, with the sportscar having a certain age, most such purchases need to involve a hefty servicing budget.

Well, the owner of the Ingolstadt machine we're looking at decided to do more than just fix the issues of the car, going for the Zuffenhuasen look.

And it seems that quite a lot of work has been put into this Franken-Neunelfer. The poor quality of these images (via How Not to Design a Car) don't allow us to get too many clues on the nose of the thing, but we can still see the reworked fenders waiting to receive their 911 headlights.

We're not expecting the engine to have moved to the back and yet this is where most of the changes can be found. This Audi TT transformation is clearly aiming for the 991 look here, as indicated by the rear fascia. Nevertheless, the transformation spreads far beyond the bumper, as you can see in the photos.

The custom wheels and the red pain on the brake calipers are also on the list for the Volkswagen Group transformation, which still needs some man-hours before reaching its final stage (for one thing, we can't stop wondering about the final color of the thing).

We're not expecting the contraption to trick anybody into believing they are dealing with an actual bearer of the Zuffenhausen crest. Come to think of it, is the investment used for this transformation would've been redirected towards a normal "polish" job, we could've probably talked about a mint-condition TT, which is a highly desirable proposal.
