2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shows Up at Nurburgring, 4.2-liter Engine Rumors Grow

With the 911 GT3 RS having remained the only Neunelfer incarnation that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp, Zuffenhausen engineers are currently working at full pace to complete the development of the track toy.
As you can imagine, the Rennsport Neunelfer is a Nurburgring regular and we've now brought along the freshest prototype sighting, which has taken place this week.

The test car we see here was spotted on the roads in the proximity of the track, with the front end of the car providing a splendid trip through the Porsche parts bin. As such, the front apron, which is shared with the 991.2 GT3, meets a frunk lid that pacts NACA ducts, just like we've seen on the 2018 GT2 RS.

We can't see the posterior of the test car displayed in the Instagram image at the bottom of the page, but, as we noticed in a spy session that took place at the end of last month, the test cars still pack the 991.1 rear end elements.

More importantly, the rumors that talk about what lies underneath that massive wing mention a 4.2-liter version of the new 4.0-liter flat-six that debuted on the 991.2 GT3.

The boxer mill is expected to deliver at least 425 hp and, if this forum chat happens to be true, it remains to see if the 9,000 rpm redline of the GT3 will be maintained.

Optimists dream about the Rennsport model following the example set by the 2018 GT3 as far as the transmission is concerned. However, given the circuit dedication of the RS models, we wouldn't hold our breath for the newcomer packing both the obvious PDK gearbox and a six-speed manual.

The market debut of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS won't take place until next year. However, we could get to feast our eyes on the production lines of the rear-engined hero meanwhile.


 

