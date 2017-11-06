British Racing Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Dressed For the Occasion

You might wonder what sort of occasion was on our mind when we came up with the title above. Well, when a 2018 Porshe 911 GT2 RS happens to wear British Racing Green, any sort of event you can think of is brilliant.

8 photos



Or we could be dealing with, say, a



Perhaps you're thinking of the autumn that is now preparing to give way to the truly cold season: just look at how well the leaves surrounding the Rennsport Neunelfer mix with its hue.



The Neunelfer, which features the all-important Weissach package, was spotted in Nuremberg Germany. Keep in mind that customer deliveries for the 991.2 GT2 RS have yet to kick off, which means this is Porsche performing real-world tests for Paint To Sample hues. Of course, since such adventures allow us to get a good look at the splendid PTS colors, you won't hear us complaining.



Speaking of 991.2 spottings, we'll remind you that we recently spied the



Interestingly the GT3 RS prototype borrows the NACA duct-packing hood of the GT2 RS, mixing this with the front fascia of the 2018 GT3.



The rumor mill talks about the Rennsport model packing an upgraded version of the new flat-six we met on the GT3, with the upcoming engine expected to extract at least 525 hp from its 4.2-liter displacement.



However, the Gen 2 GT3 RS isn't expected to hit the market until next year, which means we still have a bit of waiting to do until we get to feature it in visual tales like this one.





GT2RS auf Besuch bei uns im PZ ...👍🏻👍🏻#porsche #porschenuernberg #gt2rs #porsches_worldwide #porschepix #porschepixx #911legendsneverdie #porsche911 #legend #sportcars #supersportcars #juergenniemuth #porscheclub #porschelove A post shared by Jürgen Niemuth (@juergenniemuth) on Nov 3, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT