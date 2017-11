New GT4??11 #gt4#new#newgt4#porsche#911#carrera#targa#turbo#turbos#gt3#gt3rs#gts#gt2rs#macan#panamera#sportturismo#cayenne#718#boxster#cayman#918#spyder#919#hybrid#zuffenhausen#stuttgart#weissach#porsche_weissach PLEASE SEND ME YOUR PHOTOS TO THE E-MAIL ADRESS IN MY BIOGRAPHY This Weekend is no GTSaturday... it's GTSunday because of this GT4 A post shared by Porsche Photos (@porsche_weissach) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

A prototype of the range-topping 718 has recently been spotted testing, but, despite this sighting and the ones we've shown you earlier this year, we're not expecting the mid-engined delight to show up until late 2018.As you can notice in the Instagram spy photo below, the GT4 test car we have here comes with a stick shift, but aficionados out there still hope that the German automaker will also offer the PDK as an option.We'll remind you that the rumor mill talks about the now-retired GT4 as a car that was initially tested with the said dual-clutch tranny. However, it seems that the uber-sharp chronograph numbers delivered in the two-pedal form determined Porsche to offer the uber-Cayman solely in clutch trim, with the obvious aim being to prevent 911 cannibalization.Speaking of the Neunelfer, the naturally aspirated nature of the GT4 badge is guaranteed. Forum chat mentions the possibility of the 718 Cayman GT4 receiving a downtuned incarnation of the new 4.0-liter flat-six we met on the 991.2 GT3 Porsche could also update the 3.8-liter flat-six mill of the 991.1 Carrera S, which powers the old GT4. However, given the fact that both these models are now retired, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a powerplant.Regardless of the hardware that occupies the middle section of the car, the 718 generation change has delivered a massive performance boost. As such, we're expecting the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 to be one (green) hell of a performer.