New Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) Causes a Stir in German Traffic

Check out the number plates of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS prototype in the images above and you'll notice that only the "+1+ in its final digit separates this from the plates of the test car we spied at the Nurburgring last week.

3 photos



Then again, none of the Gen 2 GT3 RS test cars we've spotted so far sport the mandatory rear end changes. As for the nose of the car, this mixes the aero-aggressive apron of the 2018 GT3 with the NACA duct-packing frunk lid introduced by the



Zuffenhausen is devilishly good at hiding the tech details of the Neunelfer, so while there are various hints towards the tech setup of the track special, things stop here.



As such, the new 4.0-liter flat-six introduced by the 2018 GT3 is expected to jump to 4.2 liters for the Rennsport model, with its output thus going from 500 to at least 525 hp -



The German carmaker had two reasons for bringing the six-speed manual back for the GT3, namely the purists' complains and the fact that the three-pedal setup allowed Porsche to fight 911 R speculators, who had driven the price of the clutch special close to $1 million.



With the latter reason having now disappeared and the GT3 RS being the ultimate atmospheric track took in the Neunelfer line-up, the newcomer might maintain the retiring model's PDK-only form. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that aftermarket stick shift conversions for the 991 GT3 RS are no longer just a dream.



