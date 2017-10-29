autoevolution
 

Porsche GT3 RS Does Its Thing Passing 36 Cars During One Spectacular 'Ring Lap

29 Oct 2017, 7:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There aren't a lot of better cars you can take for a spin on the famous Green Hell than a 991 GT3 RS, but having such a fierce sports car on a touristenfahrten day can be a bit troublesome.
5 photos
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) SpiedNew Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) SpiedNew Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) SpiedNew Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) Spied
With an empty track, the GT3 RS is ideal for setting lap times and trying to improve your record, but since that's nearly impossible for regular people, you just have to leave your stopwatch at home and find pleasure and excitement in overtaking the other cars on the track.

Trouble is people turn up will kids of vehicles on these occasions, so passing a Golf GTI in a GT3 RS seems like overkill. Well, luckily enough, just three minutes into his lap, our guy finds himself stuck behind a much more worthy opponent.

It's a 991 Porsche GT3, essentially the same car as the one he's driving, only missing a few of the racy bits and having some extra weight. But performance-wise, there are just 0.1 seconds separating the two in the benchmark 0-62 mph acceleration run.

That's because they share the same powertrain - a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat six with 500 horsepower and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque. We don't know what the red GT3 used for its transmission as it can be had with both a six-speed manual or a seven-speed PDK double-clutch gearbox, but the RS is definitely equipped with the latter.

The two share a number of overtakes and eventually are joined by another Porsche up front as the rest of the drivers just move aside with their indicators on, showing the respect these cars deserve. Our driver makes a few attempts to pass the red GT3, but he pulls out, realizing there wasn't enough room.

The white GT3 "finally" allows the two to pass, and by this point, you start wondering whether the author of this clip will be able to add the red one as well on his list of 36 cars overtaken during on Nurburgring lap. Well, we're not going to ruin that for you, so you're going to have to watch the clip yourself. Don't worry, it's got a very talented director, and its flat-six score is definitely up for an Oscar.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 GT3 Nurburgring Touristenfahrten Porsche GT3 RS
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  