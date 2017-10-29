Porsche GT3 RS Does Its Thing Passing 36 Cars During One Spectacular 'Ring Lap

There aren't a lot of better cars you can take for a spin on the famous Green Hell than a 991 GT3 RS, but having such a fierce sports car on a touristenfahrten day can be a bit troublesome.

With an empty track, the GT3 RS is ideal for setting lap times and trying to improve your record, but since that's nearly impossible for regular people, you just have to leave your stopwatch at home and find pleasure and excitement in overtaking the other cars on the track.Trouble is people turn up will kids of vehicles on these occasions, so passing a Golf GTI in a GT3 RS seems like overkill. Well, luckily enough, just three minutes into his lap, our guy finds himself stuck behind a much more worthy opponent.It's a 991 Porsche GT3, essentially the same car as the one he's driving, only missing a few of the racy bits and having some extra weight. But performance-wise, there are just 0.1 seconds separating the two in the benchmark 0-62 mph acceleration run.That's because they share the same powertrain - a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat six with 500 horsepower and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque. We don't know what the red GT3 used for its transmission as it can be had with both a six-speed manual or a seven-speed PDK double-clutch gearbox, but the RS is definitely equipped with the latter.The two share a number of overtakes and eventually are joined by another Porsche up front as the rest of the drivers just move aside with their indicators on, showing the respect these cars deserve. Our driver makes a few attempts to pass the red GT3, but he pulls out, realizing there wasn't enough room.The white GT3 "finally" allows the two to pass, and by this point, you start wondering whether the author of this clip will be able to add the red one as well on his list of 36 cars overtaken during on Nurburgring lap. Well, we're not going to ruin that for you, so you're going to have to watch the clip yourself. Don't worry, it's got a very talented director, and its flat-six score is definitely up for an Oscar.