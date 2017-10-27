autoevolution
 

Watch: Porsche Mission E Laps the Nurburgring in Complete Silence

27 Oct 2017, 19:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With Porsche being Porsche, we're expecting the carmaker's first all-electric machine, namely the Mission E, to deliver the driving thrills you'd expect from a Zuffenahsuen machine. However, nothing can prepare you for the moment when you come across a Porscha lapping the Nurburgring in complete silence.
7 photos
Porsche Mission E Lapping the Nurburgring in Complete SilencePorsche Mission E Lapping the Nurburgring in Complete SilencePorsche Mission E Lapping the Nurburgring in Complete SilencePorsche Mission E Lapping the Nurburgring in Complete SilencePorsche Mission E Lapping the Nurburgring in Complete SilencePorsche Mission E Lapping the Nurburgring in Complete Silence
This is precisely what goes on at the Green Hell these days, with Mission E prototypes doing their thing on the infamous German track. And, with the help of the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can test your emotions by listening to the machine - lens tip to L'Automobile Magazine for the video.

As for the appearance of the Mission E tester, we'll remind you that the prototype has already moved into the next stage of testing. That means the test car has lost the foam arches aimed at measuring the wheel tolerances, as well as various sensors placed around the car.

Speaking of such aural details, we'll get to experience more of them in the future, since Porsche has confirmed that it will join Formula E starting with the 2019 season. Meanwhile, this low-decibel experience reminds us of the time when the 910 hp Lamborghini Asterion hybrid climbed onto the Paris Motor Show stage without making a sound.

On the tech front, the electron juice-sipping baby Panamera, if we may call it so, will differentiate itself from the current generation of EVs. And that's because the Porsche will switch from the 400V system featured by the first to 800V hardware.

With Porsche having kicked off a program that sees the company introducing charging stations that can sustain the 800V system, the Mission E promises to offer a whopping 15-minute time for an 80 percent change.

Thanks to a pair of electric motors, one for each axle, the Mission E will offer at least 600 horses, while delivering a driving range of at least 500 km (310 miles).

Given Porsche's appetite for an uber-rich range, you can expect multiple versions of the electric vehicle to show up. Meanwhile, the German automotive producer has only mentioned that the starting price of the EV will mirror that of the Panamera, which sits at $85,000.

Porsche Mission E Porsche spy video nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring EV
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  