Watch: Porsche Mission E Laps the Nurburgring in Complete Silence

With Porsche being Porsche, we're expecting the carmaker's first all-electric machine, namely the Mission E, to deliver the driving thrills you'd expect from a Zuffenahsuen machine. However, nothing can prepare you for the moment when you come across a Porscha lapping the Nurburgring in complete silence.

7 photos



As for the appearance of the Mission E tester, we'll remind you that the prototype has already



Speaking of such aural details, we'll get to experience more of them in the future, since Porsche has confirmed that it will join Formula E starting with the 2019 season. Meanwhile, this low-decibel experience reminds us of the time when the 910 hp



On the tech front, the electron juice-sipping baby Panamera, if we may call it so, will differentiate itself from the current generation of EVs. And that's because the Porsche will switch from the 400V system featured by the first to 800V hardware.



With Porsche having kicked off a program that sees the company introducing charging stations that can sustain the 800V system, the Mission E promises to offer a whopping 15-minute time for an 80 percent change.



Thanks to a pair of electric motors, one for each axle, the Mission E will offer at least 600 horses, while delivering a driving range of at least 500 km (310 miles).



Given Porsche's appetite for an uber-rich range, you can expect multiple versions of the electric vehicle to show up. Meanwhile, the German automotive producer has only mentioned that the starting price of the EV will mirror that of the Panamera, which sits at $85,000.



This is precisely what goes on at the Green Hell these days, with Mission E prototypes doing their thing on the infamous German track. And, with the help of the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can test your emotions by listening to the machine - lens tip to L'Automobile Magazine for the video.As for the appearance of the Mission E tester, we'll remind you that the prototype has already moved into the next stage of testing. That means the test car has lost the foam arches aimed at measuring the wheel tolerances, as well as various sensors placed around the car.Speaking of such aural details, we'll get to experience more of them in the future, since Porsche has confirmed that it will join Formula E starting with the 2019 season. Meanwhile, this low-decibel experience reminds us of the time when the 910 hp Lamborghini Asterion hybrid climbed onto the Paris Motor Show stage without making a sound.On the tech front, the electron juice-sipping baby Panamera, if we may call it so, will differentiate itself from the current generation of EVs. And that's because the Porsche will switch from the 400V system featured by the first to 800V hardware.With Porsche having kicked off a program that sees the company introducing charging stations that can sustain the 800V system, the Mission E promises to offer a whopping 15-minute time for an 80 percent change.Thanks to a pair of electric motors, one for each axle, the Mission E will offer at least 600 horses, while delivering a driving range of at least 500 km (310 miles).Given Porsche's appetite for an uber-rich range, you can expect multiple versions of the electric vehicle to show up. Meanwhile, the German automotive producer has only mentioned that the starting price of the EV will mirror that of the Panamera, which sits at $85,000.