991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied at Nurburgring, Manual Gearbox Rumors Grow

Fans of the naturally aspirated wonder that is the Rennsport Neunelfer need not fret, as Zuffenhausen engineers are currently testing the 991.2 GT3 RS. The rear-engined animal is currently in its final development stages, with details being polished at the Nurburgring.
You can check out the freshest spyshots of the Neunelfer here, while we'll remind you that we recently spied
the track special while flying in the Green Hell.
The circuit spotting was a brilliant occasion to get a sample of the Neunelfer's aural might. Speaking of which, that soundtrack comes from what is expected to be a spicier incarnation of the GT3's new 4.0-liter flat-six.
The rumor mill talks about a displacement jump to 4.2 liters, while the power is expected to go from 500 to at least 525 ponies.
However, the most important forum chat on the matter has to do with the transmission. While the prototypes we've spied so far came with an unmistakable PDK soundtrack, the rumors see the RS following the GT3 down the optional six-speed manual.
Returning to the test car we have here, the nose of the RS comes from the 2018 GT3, while the NACA ducts on the hood mean this was borrowed from the 2018 GT2 RS
.
As for the posterior of the naturally aspirated beast, this hasn't switched to the 991.2 aero bits, still sporting the elements of the retiring model.
While the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2018, we could get to see the track tool by the end of the year.
The new 991.2 GT3 RS. Still in the testing stage given the laptop on the dash...will it be a manual or not? Looks quite menacing in black. Pic by @spotcrewda #Porsche #GT3RS #savethemanuals #autogespot
A post shared by JL (@porschegt_nl) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:42am PDT