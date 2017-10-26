autoevolution
 

Porsche Mission E Flies on Nurburgring, Prototype Shows More Skin

Earlier this month, the Porsche Mission E hit the Nurburgring for the first time. Having completed the wheel tolerance tests, the electric sedan has now lost the foam wheel arch add-on elements, along with some bits of camo.
The long-roof Zuffenhausen machine is now being pushed hard on the Green Hell, as you can see in the fresh batch of spyshots above. Nevertheless, the faux exhaust pipes are still there, which might just qualify as a piece of German humor.

So far, the German automotive producer has only talked about a driving range of at least 500 km (make that 310 miles), while also mentioning that the electron juice sipper will have a similar starting price with the Panamera.

However, you should keep in mind that Porsche is now set to enter Formula E for the 2019 season, so the motorsport DNA for the Mission E will be there. Factor in the automaker's passion for an uber-diverse line-up and you'll end up with the conclusion that the Mission E range should involve multiple versions, so the figures above aren't even close to fully revealing the picture.

Being more compact than the Panamera, which is now in its second generation, the Mission E is set to ride on an all-new platform, while being powered by one electric motor for each axle - you can expect a combined output of at least 600 hp.

Compared to today's EVs, which feature a 400V system, the electric Porscha will feature an 800V system. The hardware will bring hefty benefits, such as 15-minute 80 percent charge.

Porsche is expected to release the production incarnation of the Mission E by the end of 2019. We'll remind you that forum chat talks about the automaker's dealers are currently building lists of interested customers, with those who express their interest set to be contacted once new details on the matter are offered.
