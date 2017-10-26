autoevolution
 

2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Hunts Down 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe on Nurburgring

The 2017 Nurburgring testing season is now approaching its end and the weather at the track these days isn't exactly generous. As such, carmakers engaged in industry pool testing sessions have smaller windows of opportunity to exploit, which only means that traffic is getting busier. This, of course, leads to hilarious encounters such as the one we're here to show you, which involves a 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage and a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.
The British missile came across the unsuspecting SUV in the middle of a corner (this is Brunnchen) and it didn't take long before the two-seater moved in for the pass.

Speaking of which, the soundtrack of the new V8 Vantage sounds different to the Mercedes-AMG GT, which is remarkable if we take into consideration the fact that the two share Affalterbach's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

As it was the case with its predecessor, the 2019 V8 Vantage will eventually receive more power, perhaps even the British automaker's new twin-turbo V12 motor. However, the launch version of the car will see it being fitted with the said TT V8, which will deliver at least 450 ponies.

An eight-speed automatic supplied by ZF is a certainty, while Aston Martin CEO Dr. Andy Palmer has dropped hints on the compact sportscar also coming with a six-speed manual.

As for the appearance of the 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, we'll remind you that the Brits have already dropped a teaser showing the full-with taillights, while the official spyshots of the car give us a pretty good idea on the athlete's appearance - we've added the said images to the gallery below.

P.S.: In case you came here for the next-gen Hyundai Santa Fe, you can find more info on the matter here, with the crossover having been spied doing its thing on the Green Hell earlier this year.

