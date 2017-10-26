autoevolution
 

New Toyota Supra Reveals Gorgeous LED Headlights and Taillights at Nurburgring

26 Oct 2017, 11:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The fifth-generation Toyota Supra is one of the most anticipated new cars that are almost ready to make their debut. The sportcar is almost ready to step into our world, with some of the prototypes now sporting the production headlights and taillights.
12 photos
New Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at NurburgringNew Toyota Supra spied at Nurburgring
Case in point with one of the 2018/2019 Supra test cars in the piece of Nurburgring spy footage below. Alas, the tester is still covered in heavy camo, which means that, for instance, we're not sure what to expect from the double bubble roof of the thing.

However, since the FT-1 Concept, which came as a preview for the sportscar, does pack such a feature, we're expecting this to make it into production.

Speaking of Nurburgring spy clips, we'll mention that the infamous Mk IV incarnation of the Toyota Supra was recently spotted lapping the Nordschleife during an industry pool session - you'll find the iconic machine at the 2:38 point of this clip.

The latest forum chat on this matter talks about the Mk V Supra set to enter the market via the carmaker's new GR Performance brand, thus skipping the Toyota badge.

Regardless, the sportscar, which can be considered the coupe non-identical twin of the 2019 BMW Z4, will be produced alongside the Bavarian roadster, in Austria, with the task set to be handled by Magna Steyr.

In the firepower department, the multitude of BMW powerplants means that Supra buyers will have plenty of units to choose from. For instance, those willing to grab a four-cylinder model will be offered the B48 engine, which delivers 358 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of twist.

Despite the German carmaker being a master of straight-six mills, the rumor mill talks about the two companies working on a turbocharged 3.5-liter inline-six, but we'd take such rumors with a grain of salt.

However, with the Tokyo Motor Show, which opened its gates to us this week, having marked the debut of the GR HV Sports Concept, which is basically a larger 86 with hybrid power and influences from the Toyota TS050 LMP1 endurance racer, we could see the new Supra offering a gas-electric powerplant.

2018 toyota supra 2019 toyota supra Toyota Supra Toyota Nurburgring spy video
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactTOYOTA Yaris GRMNTOYOTA Yaris GRMN CompactTOYOTA FortunerTOYOTA Fortuner Medium SUVAll TOYOTA models  