New Toyota Supra Reveals Gorgeous LED Headlights and Taillights at Nurburgring

The fifth-generation Toyota Supra is one of the most anticipated new cars that are almost ready to make their debut. The sportcar is almost ready to step into our world, with some of the prototypes now sporting the production headlights and taillights.

However, since the FT-1 Concept, which came as a preview for the sportscar, does pack such a feature, we're expecting this to make it into production.



Speaking of Nurburgring spy clips, we'll mention that the infamous Mk IV incarnation of the Toyota Supra was recently spotted lapping the Nordschleife during an industry pool session - you'll find the iconic machine at the 2:38 point of this clip.



The latest forum chat on this matter talks about the Mk V Supra set to enter the market via the carmaker's new GR Performance brand, thus skipping the Toyota badge.



Regardless, the sportscar, which can be considered the coupe non-identical twin of the



In the firepower department, the multitude of BMW powerplants means that Supra buyers will have plenty of units to choose from. For instance, those willing to grab a four-cylinder model will be offered the B48 engine, which delivers 358 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of twist.



Despite the German carmaker being a master of straight-six mills, the rumor mill talks about the two companies working on a turbocharged 3.5-liter inline-six, but we'd take such rumors with a grain of salt.



However, with the Tokyo Motor Show, which opened its gates to us this week, having marked the debut of the



