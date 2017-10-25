Mario and Luigi Hit Nurburgring in Fiat Seicento "Go-Kart"

Each season, the Nurburgring gets its fair share of oddball machines and with the 2017 season preparing to come to an end, we've come across a machine that has serious chances for grabbing the "giggle of the year" title.

5 photos



We're not sure about the answer, but we have to warn you that this little Italian machine might pack a few tricks up its sleeve. And that's because we're looking at what could be a Mario Kart - lens tip to



Sure, the thing might not actually be small enough to deserve the go-kart label, but check out the occupants of the front seats and you'll understand.



It looks like Mario and Luigi are having a ton of fun inside the Fiat and, if this is true, it means the whole thing simply doubled the weight of the car.



As for the princess, she might just be hidden somewhere inside the Mini Cooper S that should eventually end up passing the Seicento.



Now, if, for some reason, you happened to come here for serious Nurburgring matters, there's no reason to fret. And that's because earlier today we brought you a piece of Nordschleife footage showcasing plenty of uber-quick prototypes,



The range spies machines range from the Aston Martin V8 Vantage to the McLaren prototype believed to be the P15. Oh, and Porschephilles will be particularly pleased by this video, since we're talking about a clip that shows both the next-generation 911 and the almost-ready 991.2 facelift for the GT3 RS.



The velocity tools were caught on camera earlier this month and, in case you missed them, you'll find them We're talking a Fiat Seicento and an imaginary accolade here, but, even so, one might wonder why the said subcompact, which hardly makes for a piece of quick motoring, would ever land on the Green Hell We're not sure about the answer, but we have to warn you that this little Italian machine might pack a few tricks up its sleeve. And that's because we're looking at what could be a Mario Kart - lens tip to RingMoments for the image.Sure, the thing might not actually be small enough to deserve the go-kart label, but check out the occupants of the front seats and you'll understand.It looks like Mario and Luigi are having a ton of fun inside the Fiat and, if this is true, it means the whole thing simply doubled the weight of the car.As for the princess, she might just be hidden somewhere inside the Mini Cooper S that should eventually end up passing the Seicento.Now, if, for some reason, you happened to come here for serious Nurburgring matters, there's no reason to fret. And that's because earlier today we brought you a piece of Nordschleife footage showcasing plenty of uber-quick prototypes,The range spies machines range from the Aston Martin V8 Vantage to the McLaren prototype believed to be the P15. Oh, and Porschephilles will be particularly pleased by this video, since we're talking about a clip that shows both the next-generation 911 and the almost-ready 991.2 facelift for the GT3 RS.The velocity tools were caught on camera earlier this month and, in case you missed them, you'll find them here - make sure you take the time to enjoy the full clip.