2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Gets Detailed Walkaround Ahead of Launch

The 6th generation Volkswagen Polo spawned the best GTI version yet. But beyond the 200 horsepower headline, this hot hatch is defined by its details.
There's little doubt that despite the class-leading engine size, the Polo GTI is the sensible man's hot hatch. It doesn't scream its intentions in the same way as a JCW or Clio RS Trophy.
As we've come to expect from Volkswagen, some of the cool stuff is optional. For example, in this video, we see the LED headlight system and bigger-than-standard alloy wheels. On this particular model, the color is called Reed Blue, the same one used by the Touareg.
The new model is about 8cm longer than the previous GTI. What's more, you can only buy it as a 5-door now, and the 6-speed manual will take a little longer to arrive. Still, this time around, they fitted the better version of the DSG, perhaps forced by the 320 Nm torque of the 2-liter turbo engine. The upside is that with a tune it will put the Clio to shame.
The guys at Autogefuhl were also able to film the interior in much more detail. This just happens to be the most colorful GTI cabin we've ever seen. The dash, doors and center console are all trimmed in bright red plastic. Like in the bigger Golf, there's also a digital dashboard and tartan seats.
On the performance side, the Polo GTI takes just 6.7 seconds to reach 100 km/h on its way to 237 km/h or 147 mph, which is very good for this class. It's also now available with adaptive dampers and a drive-mode selector. However, it's also more spacious than most of its segment rivals and should hold onto its value well.
Check out the trunk-mounted battery and the configurable speedometer. The Polo GTI Mk6 should cost somewhere from €24,000 when it goes on sale in a few months.