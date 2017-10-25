2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Gets Detailed Walkaround Ahead of Launch

More on this:

1 2018 Polo GTI Testing at the Nurburgring, Could Come Out Earlier Than Expected

2 2017 Volkswagen Polo And Polo GTI Spied Testing, Still Have Camouflage

3 Spyshots: Why the 2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Might Have a 2.0L Turbo

4 First Spyshots of Next Generation Volkswagen Polo GTI

5 VW Polo GTI Acceleration Comparison: Is the New 1.8 TSI Faster than the 1.4 TSI?