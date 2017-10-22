autoevolution
 

Porsche Cayman Crashes On Top of Cayman GT4 in Megane RS Nurburgring Fluid Spill

When engaging in a Nurburgring Touristenfahrten session, there are plenty of enemies that can easily tear your ride apart and perhaps takes you down with it. However, while you can tackle the tricky Green Hell bends and the sometimes chaotic tourist days traffic, when it comes to fluid spills, you should be prepared for disaster.
Imagine you're approaching a bend on the perfect line, you start to brake and feel the ABS kicking in violently due to the lack of grip, while the posterior of your machine starts dancing all over the place.

In fact, you don't have to turn to your imagination for such a nightmare, since it's all shown in the Ring footage at the bottom of the page.

The clip comes from Thilo, a Ring Wolf who encountered a fluid spill while hooning his tuned SEAT Leon Cupra on the Ring earlier this month.

As you'll notice, the man shows uber-sharp reflexes and the track tuning of his hot hatch (think: suspension and brakes) allows the front-wheel-drive contraption to cooperate.

Alas, other drivers sharing the public session with Thilo weren't as fortunate, which led to a double Porsche Cayman accident.

You see, as the Leon Cupra was approaching the Arenberg corner, where the unfortunate incident took place, the driver noticed a Cayman GT4 that had crashed. And, just as the guy behind the wheel of the hot hatch was calling the track marshals to signal the issue, another Cayman came crashing into the barrier on the side of the track.

The generous Arenberg gravel trap wasn't nearly enough to stop the sportscar, with this flying past the damaged GT4, albeit not without hitting the latter.

As for the cause of these accidents, it seems that the spill came from a Renault Megane RS, which was a rental car.

