991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Flies on Nurburgring, New Engine Sounds Brutal

If you're willing to get your hands on a brand new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, you'll have some waiting to do, as the 991.2 incarnation of the track-savvy Neunelfer is still testing.

5 photos



We've brought along a piece of Green Hell footage showcasing the naturally aspirated wonder, with the clip having been recorded earlier this month.



While the posterior of the test car still packs the 991.1 elements, the nose of the car shows 991.2 styling cues. Then there's the frunk lid, which packs the NACA ducts we've seen on the



Returning to the back of the revised Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the rumor mill talks about Zuffenhausen engineers taking the atmospheric 4.0-liter flat-six that debuted on the Gen 2 GT3 from 500 to at least 525 hp. The change could come with the help of a displacement increase (think: 4.2 liters).



And while forum chat regarding the GT3 RS following the optional six-speed manual example of the GT3 does exist, the circuit focus of the Rennsport badge means you'll have to take these rumors with a grain of salt - since the GT3 can lap the Nurburgring in 7:12.7, the RS should be a sub-7 machine.



Speaking of gearbox choices, the prototype we have here is a PDK vehicle, as indicated by the shifting soundtrack it delivers.



Until we get to meet the revised incarnation of the GT3 RS, which will hit the market next year, we can keep ourselves busy with fresh 2018 Neunelfers, such as the GT2 RS, which now holds the Nurburgring production car record, the Touring Package for the GT3, as well as the 911 Carrera T, which landed earlier this week.



However, while the GT3's TP makes full sense, standing for a mass-destined version of the 911 R, we can't say the same thing about the



P.S.: You'll find the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 test car at the 3:03 point of the clip below. However, since the video is packed with attention-worthy prototypes, we'd also pay attention to the spotting sessions that kick off at 2:35 and 14:10.



