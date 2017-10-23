2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T Is Not a 911 R for the Masses, Still Awesome

The Touring incarnation of the Carrera is all about being friends with the scales and, at 3,142 lbs, this is the lightest model in the Neunelfer lineup if you don't take into account the GT versions. For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that a standard Carrera tips the scales at 3,175 lbs.
The diet we're talking about is comprised of lightweight glass for the rear window and rear side windows, door loops that replace the handles (the same thing you would get in a GT car) and thinner soundproofing (think: GTS).
Check out the cabin of the rear-engined coupe and you'll notice that the rear seats are missing, while we can say the same about the PCM infotainment. There's no reason to fret though, since both these items can be had as no-cost options.
The cabin offers an enticing mix of elements, such as the Sport-Tex fabric seats, a shorter gear lever for the seven-speed manual gearbox and a GT sport steering wheel
The turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six at the back delivers 370 hp and 339 lb-ft of twist, while it can be had with either a manual or a PDK tranny.
The Carrera T features a shorter rear end and a mechanical diff lock, which, among others, allow it to one-up the standard Carrera by 0.1 seconds in the 0 to 60 mph sprint - the shenanigan takes 4.3 seconds. Regardless of how many pedals you want, the top speed sits at over 180 mph.
You'll be able to recognize the T thanks to its special front bumper lip spoiler, the grey Sport Design mirror caps, special engine lid slats and the central tailpipes of the standard Sport Exhaust system. Oh, and let's not forget the 20-inch Carrera S
wheels.
While being focues on lightness, the Carrera T does feature tech goodies that aren't available on the normal Carrera, such as the standard PASM sport suspensions, which brings the car 20mm closer to the road. You can also opt for rear-wheel steering.
The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T comes with an MSRP of $102,000 (plus delivery taxes) and is scheduled to hit the U.S. market in March. And yes, this new model brings the Porsche 911 line-up to 24 models (we actually have 23 machines plus the Touring Package for the GT3).